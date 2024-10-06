Semi-final hurling pairings confirmed in Galway, Limerick, and Kilkenny

THE SEMI-FINAL line-ups in the Galway, Limerick and Kilkenny senior hurling championships have all been confirmed after today’s action.

In Galway, the semi-finals will see All-Ireland kingpins St Thomas facing Cappataggle, while Loughrea will meet Clarinbridge.

Today’s games saw a repeat of last year’s county final with the same outcome, St Thomas prevailing narrowly at the expense of Turloughmore, 0-19 to 1-15. James Regan was the match-winner as St Thomas remain on track for seven-in-a-row in Galway.

Loughrea won the day’s first quarter-final clash, triumphing 1-17 to 0-16 against Castlegar. Cappataggle ran out 0-22 to 1-17 winners over Sarsfields yesterday, while Clarinbridge defeated Tommy Larkins 0-15 to 0-10.

The semi-finals will take place in Galway in a fortnight.

In Limerick, the dominant four sides of recent times will participate in next Sunday’s semi-final ties, Na Piarsaigh facing Kilmallock and Patrickswell playing Doon.

Kilmallock saw off Ballybrown 1-22 to 2-17 in their quarter-final, overcoming a 1-13 to 0-13 deficit early in the second half. Limerick senior Shane O’Brien struck a crucial 48th minute goal in Kilmallock’s victory.

They will meet a Na Piarsaigh team that had already qualified directly for the last four.

Patrickswell survived a major challenge in their quarter-final clash with Monaleen, before winning out 0-20 to 0-18 to set up a semi-final against Doon.

They were ahead 0-11 to 0-10 at half-time, but trailed 0-16 to 0-14 entering the final quarter.

Ciaran Carey’s side timed their charge impressively for the finish line, outscoring Monaleen 0-6 to 0-2 in the final quarter.

Champions O’Loughlin Gaels will face Bennettsbridge in the semi-finals of the Kilkenny senior hurling championship after this evening’s draw, while Thomastown will play Mullinavat in the other last four tie.

The games will take place next Sunday 13 October.

Today’s re-arranged quarter-final action saw O’Loughlin Gaels defeat city rivals Dicksboro, 2-17 to 0-20, with Kerry native Fionan Mackessy striking a crucial late goal for the winners. Luke Hogan had found the net early on for O’Loughlin Gaels.

The earlier quarter-final saw Mullinavat overcome Erins Own, running out 2-21 to 0-19 victors.

Aidan Corby (Clough-Ballacolla) lifts the Laois senior hurling trophy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Clough-Ballacollia were crowned Laois senior hurling champions after their 2-22 to 0-22 victory over Rathdowney-Errill in this afternoon’s final in Portlaoise.

A fourth title in five seasons was secured by Clough-Ballacolla with Stephen Bergin and Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher both firing home crucial goals.

Clough-Ballacolla trailed 0-15 to 1-8 at half-time, but came good in the second half as they outscored their opponents 0-7 to 0-3 in the final quarter to win by six.

The Offaly senior hurling decider will feature champions Kilcormac-Killoughey against Ballinamere.

Kilcormac-Killoughey were hugely impressive as they dismantled Coolderry, winning 4-21 to 1-11 in today’s semi-final. Earlier Ballinamere saw off St Rynagh’s by 1-21 to 2-14.

In Wexford the senior hurling semi-finals will see Naomh Éanna squaring off against St Martin’s, while it’s Shelmaliers facing the winners of tomorrow night’s rearranged quarter-final, Rapparees taking on St Anne’s Rathangan at 8pm in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Bray Emmets were crowned Wicklow senior hurling champions for the sixth year in a row, defeating Carnew Emmets 0-23 to 4-8 in Aughrim.

Éire Óg Carrickmore defeated Eoghan Ruadh Dungannon in the Tyrone senior hurling decider, 3-16 to 3-13.



The Carlow senior football final saw Rathvilly and Palatine finish deadlocked at 1-10 to 2-7. Eric Molloy and Liam Gavin hit late points for Rathvilly to force a draw.

It was a similar story in Leitrim as a replay will be required with champions Mohill managing to get a draw with Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins, 0-14 to 1-11. Substitute Matthew Murphy grabbed the late point for Mohill to ensure a second contest will be required.