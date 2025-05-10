Team Ireland qualify for final at World Athletics Relays

TEAM IRELAND have qualified for the final in the Mixed 4x400m event at the World Athletics Relays in China, in the qualifying round one.

The quartet of Sharlene Mawdsley, Rhasidat Adeleke, Conor Kelly and Cillín Greene were competing in Guangzhou, and finished second with a time of 3.12.56, with the USA winning in 3.11.37.

The two fastest times in the race qualify teams for both the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and the World Athletics Relays Final, which takes place tomorrow at 2.03pm Irish time.

For Ireland, Kelly kicked off the event in solid fashion, before passing the baton to the impressive Adeleke, and Greene’s performance ensured the team were in a good position in the climactic stages.

A strong finish by Mawdsley meant Ireland pipped Poland to second spot, as the latter finished with a time of 3.12.70.

Ireland’s time was a little over two seconds slower than the national record of 3:09.92, which was set at the European Championships in Rome last summer.

Ireland were the fourth fastest overall in today’s three qualifying heats, with only the US, Belgium and Australia bettering their times.

“It was a strong heat. Having USA and Poland in a race, it’s not easy,” Kelly said afterwards. “To go and take those people out, it’s good.”

“We’ve qualified for Tokyo, that’s what we came here for,” added Adeleke.

