Mayo win Connacht minor title in extra-time thriller against Galway

Mayo 1-18

Galway 1-17

(aet)

Daragh Small reports from Tuam Stadium

MAYO LANDED THE first blow in a bumper weekend for their rivalry with Galway in awesome game.

Ethan Henry gave a powerful display at midfield as the visitors were crowned Connacht minor football champions for the first time since 2014 at Tuam Stadium after extra-time.

Tomas Morley’s charges came with a late drive and Frank Irwin’s penalty sealed the win after 83 minutes.

Mayo played with the breeze at their backs in the first half, but it was 0-9 to 0-9 with neither side able to assert their dominance for the entire 34 minutes.

Galway were dominant in the opening quarter and when Tomo Culhane scored his third point they were 0-6 to 0-2 in front. But Mayo ran in seven points in a ten-minute blitz towards the end of the half, before Culhane landed two important frees to tie the game up again.

Culhane scored a free after 54 seconds and Frank Irwin cancelled that out. But points from Evan Nolan, Culhane, James McLaughlin and Daniel Cox, saw Galway take charge.

Culhane’s free at the end of the first quarter looked to have put Galway in the ascendency but Ciaran Mylett hit back five minutes later, and Mayo finally gained some confidence.

Ethan Henry quickly scored his second point and Dylan Thornton added a third. Culhane scored up the other end but Mayo got back on top, before Culhane crowned an impressive first half.

Galway had the dream start to the second half with full-back Ruairí King waltzing his way through the defence and scoring a point, and then Nathan Grainger’s long shot bounced over Luke Jennings’ crossbar.

Aidan Cosgrave was shown a black card, but Mayo were back level through Henry six minutes later and although Galway took a 0-13 to 0-11, and then 0-14 to 0-12 lead, points from Eoin Gilraine and Henry drew the sides level with six minutes remaining.

Paul Walsh and Jonathan McGrath tussle for possession. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Henry scored what looked to be a clinching 45 in the 64th minute but Culhane kept his nerve to tie the game at 0-15 to 0-15 and the game went to extra-time.

John Grady scored on the resumption but Daniel Cox replied and Warren Seoige pointed before Niall Cunningham was dragged down by Emmet Murphy.

Culhane blasted the penalty low into the bottom left corner and Galway were 1-17 to 0-16 ahead after 66 minutes. Dylan Thornton scored the final point of the first period and Galway were a goal in front at the break.

Paul Walsh scored his first point at the start of the final period and then he was fouled by McLaughlin for the penalty, with Irwin applying the finishing touches from the spot.

Scorers for Mayo: Ethan Henry 0-6 (0-3 45), Frank Irwin 1-2 (1-0 pen), Ciaran Mylett 0-2, Rory Morrin 0-2, Dylan Thornton 0-2, Shaun Dempsey 0-1, Eoin Gilraine 0-1, John Grady 0-1, Paul Walsh 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Tomo Culhane 1-9 (1-0 pen, 0-7f), Daniel Cox 0-2, Evan Nolan 0-1, James McLaughlin 0-1 (0-1 45), Ruairí King 0-1, Nathan Grainger 0-1, Dylan Brady 0-1, Warren Seoige 0-1.

GALWAY

1 Donie Halleran (Cortoon Shamrocks)

2 Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane)

3 Ruairí King (Clifden)

4 Liam Tevnan (Northern Gaels)

5 Cian Hernon (Barna)

6 Ethan Fiorentini (St Michaels)

7 Daniel McNulty (St James’)

8 James McLaughlin (Moycullen)

9 Daniel O Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10 Evan Nolan (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

11 Daniel Cox (Moycullen)

12 Dylan Brady (Corofin)

13 Nathan Grainger (Claregalway)

14 Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

15 Warren Seoige (Noamh Ánna, Leitir Móir)

Substitutes:

19 Reece Burke (Annaghdown) for O Flaherty (46)

24 Niall Cunningham (St Gabriel’s) for Grainger (46)

17 Darragh Kennedy (Clifden) for McNulty (51)

23 Shane McGrath (Dunmore) for Cox (56)

21 Conall Gallagher (St Michaels) for Brady (59)

11 D Cox for McGrath (60)

20 Alan Naughton (Caltra) for Nolan (70)

18 James Webb (Oughterard) for Kennedy (70)

13 N Grainger for Hernon (79).

MAYO

1 Luke Jennings (Ballinrobe)

24 Owen McHale (Ballina Stephenites)

3 Oisin Tunney (Breaffy)

4 Aidan Cosgrove (Kiltimagh)

5 Shaun Dempsey (Balla)

6 Ruairi Keane (Mayo Gaels)

7 Eoin Gilraine (Ballinrobe)

8 Paddy Heneghan (Castlebar Mitchels)

9 Ethan Henry (Mayo Gaels)

10 Ciaran Mylett (Castlebar Mitchels)

11 Ronan Hughes (The Neale)

12 Dylan Thornton (Ballina Stephenites)

13 Paul Walsh (Castlebar Mitchels)

21 Ray Walsh (Westport)

15 Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites)

Substitutes:

18 Rory Morrin (Ballina Stephenites) for Hughes (25)

20 John Grady (Westport) for R Walsh (36)

22 Emmet Murphy (Ballina Stephenites) for Cosgrave (43, black card)

17 Cian O’Connor (Ballinrobe) for Mylett (53)

14 Conor Reid (Bohola Moy Davitts) for Heneghan (59)

10 C Mylett for O’Connor (72)

11 R Hughes for Morrin (80).

Referee: Patrick McTiernan (Roscommon).