Last-gasp goal seals Connacht crown for Galway as they dethrone Mayo

Galway 1-11

Mayo 0-9

By Daire Walsh

ANDREA TRILL’S GOAL in their final attack assured Galway regained the TG4 Connacht senior ladies football championship at St. Brigid’s GAA, Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon on Sunday.

Daniel Moynihan’s team led 0-11 to 0-9 entering the final minute after three Lisa Cafferky frees put defending champions Mayo back in contention.

The annual joust between these provincial rivals didn’t disappoint as Galway tried to clear from a free as Nicola Ward’s ball was knocked down by Chellene Trill. Leanne Coen was also involved before Trill finished to the net and Galway took back the trophy they lost last year.

The teams were level five times during the first half with Galway opening inside 20 seconds thanks to Emma Reaney, after the returning Louise Ward charged down the centre following the throw-in.

Mayo responded immediately through Lisa Cafferky. And in the fourth minute, her sister Sinead’s strike from distance made it 0-2 to 0-1.

Galway struggled to break down their opponents. Roisin Leonard missed three dead ball shots but equalised on nine minutes making it 0-2 apiece.

Maria Cannon put Liam McHale’s team back in front but Coen restored parity within 60 seconds. Leonard finished a move started by a quality Ailbhe Davoren catch in defence but Ciara Durkan pushed up to supply Sinead Cafferky on 17 minutes for Mayo.

This began their best spell as they went two points ahead. Sinead Cafferky’s diagonal ball found Lisa for the lead; and the latter kicked her third from play on 23 minutes putting them 0-6 to 0-4 ahead.

Galway needed to gain some control again and concluded the period with two scores. Shauna Hynes got the first thanks to a Reaney assist; and a Leonard free left it 0-6 apiece at the break.

The hot weather was a factor and it was Galway, and in particular Olivia Divilly, who drove them on the scoreboard while Nicola Ward’s runs were decisive in carving up the Mayo defence.

Divilly got two points, either side of a Nicola Ward score, to make it 0-9 to 0-6 before Ailish Morrissey marked her return with a 43rd minute point. Another for Divilly put Galway five ahead entering the final 10 minutes.

Mayo didn’t concede and had earlier forced a Dearbhla Gower save from Fionnuala McLaughlin. But while they did reduce arrears by three points, Trill’s late green flag ensured Galway were Connacht champions.

Scorers for Galway: O Divilly 0-3, R Leonard 0-3 (2f), A Trill 1-0, N Ward 0-1, S Hynes 0-1, E Reaney 0-1, L Coen 0-1, A Morrissey 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: L Cafferky 0-6 (3f), S Cafferky 0-2, M Cannon 0-1 (1f).

GALWAY: D Gower; K Geraghty, S Lynch, M Jordan; C Cooney, N Ward, C Trill; M Glynn. L Ward; S Hynes, A Davoren, L Coen; E Reaney, R Leonard, O Divilly.

Subs: A Ni Cheallaigh for Cooney (33), A Morrissey for Reaney (41), N Divilly for Hynes (44), A Trill for Leonard (56), M Walsh for Glynn (60).

MAYO: L Brennan; S Lally, N O’Malley, K Sullivan; E Ronayne, C Durkan, D Caldwell; A Geraghty, E Murray; F McLaughlin, C Needham, S Cafferky; A Staunton, M Cannon, L Cafferky.

Subs: A Fitzpatrick for Sullivan (HT), F McHale for Cannon (41), H Reape for Geraghty (43), E Needham for C Needham (46), M Reilly for Staunton (50).

Referee: Aaron Clogher (Roscommon).