Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Finnerty goal decisive as Joyce makes winning start to league with Galway

The Division 1 opener against Monaghan took place in Pearse Stadium.

By John Fallon Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,443 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4980522
Robert Finnerty finished with 1-1 against Monaghan.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Robert Finnerty finished with 1-1 against Monaghan.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Galway 1-14

Monaghan 0-16

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

A GOAL FROM ROBERT Finnerty was the decisive score as Galway manager Padráic Joyce got his Allianz League campaign off to a winning start.

The Tribesmen held on during a frantic finish as Monaghan were unable to conjure up a late equaliser.

Galway led by 1-8 to 0-8 at the break having played with the breeze in the opening half.

The sides were level four times in the opening 14 minutes with Shane Walsh and Finian Ó Laoí hitting early points for the Tribesmen but Conor McManus responded with a brace for Monaghan.

The sides then twice exchanged points before a good passing movement involving Walsh and Michael Boyle was finished to the net by Finnerty to push Galway 1-4 to 0-4 in front after 15 minutes.

The response from Monaghan was good with Kieran Hughes and Conor NcCarthy hitting points before the Tribesmen struck for three in a row, two of them from Walsh and one from a mark by Adrian Varley to lead by four eleven minutes from the interval.

Jack McCarron pulled back a point for Monaghan but they had a lucky escape when a fisted pass from Ryan McAnespie almost ended up in the net before Rory Beggan recovered it.

Monaghan went on the offensive and got a chance to level when Dessie Ward was fouled by Walsh but the penalty from McManus was superbly saved by Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson.

Beggan landed a ’45 but another good passing movement at the other end was finished when wing-back Gary O’Donnell pointed from the right to lead by 1-8 to 0-8 at the interval.

The crowd of 7,654 saw a quick exchange of points after the restart with Finnerty flashing over from a goal chance for Galway before McManus hit back after being set up by a good run from wing-back Karl O’Connell.

padraic-joyce Galway manager Pádraic Joyce. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Galway led by five points thanks to efforts from Walsh and Paul Conroy after 43 minutes but Monaghan hit back with five in a row from Kieran Hughes, McManus, Christopher McGuinness, Jack McCarron and Aaron Mulligan to draw level at 1-11 to 0-14 with ten minutes left.

Walsh edged Galway back in front with a free but this was cancelled by one from McManus before Galway full-back Seán Mulkerrin cleared a shot from McGuinness off the line after Damien Comer had fisted them in front.

Matthias Barrett double Galway’s lead to two points but a superb free from McManus cut it to one going into five minutes of injury-time but the Tribesmen held on for victory.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-6 (0-5f), Robert Finnerty 1-1, Gary O’Donnell 0-1, Cein D’Arcy 0-1, Paul Conroy 0-1, Adrian Varley 0-1 (0-1 mark), Matthias Barrett 0-1, Finian Ó Laoí 0-1, Damien Comer 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus 0-6 (0-2f, 0-1 mark), Kieran Hughes 0-2, Jack McCarron 0-2 (0-1f), Rory Beggan 0-1 (0-1 ’45), Kieran Duffy 0-1, Ryan McAnespie 0-1, Conor McCarthy 0-1, Aaron Mulligan 0-1, Christopher McGuinness 0-1.

Galway

1 Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

4 Johnny Heaney (Kilannin)
3 Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)
2 Johnny Duane (St James)

5 Garry O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6 John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
7 Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey)

11 Paul Conroy (St James)
9 Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10 Michael Boyle (Killererin)
21 Finian Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)
12 Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

15 Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)
14 Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
13 Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

Subs:

25 Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for Boyle (32)
17 Eamonn Brannigan for Ó Laoí (48)
22 Liam Costello (Milltown) for Varley (60)
20 Matthias Barrett (Leitir Mór) for Conroy (60)
18 Sean Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn) for M Daly (66)

Monaghan

1 Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2 Kieran Duffy (Latton)
6 Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)
4 Conor Boyle (Clontibret)

12 Dessie Ward (Ballybay)
7 Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)
11 Michael Bannigan (Aughnamullen

8 Darren Hughes (Scotstown)
9 Niall Kearns (Sean McDermott’s)

5 Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)
13 Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)
15 Dermot Malone (Castleblayney Faughs)

10 Kieran Hughes (Scotstown)
14 Jack McCarron (Currin)
13 Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Subs:

20 Aaron Mulligan (Latton) for Bannigan (45)
22 Christopher McGuinness (Ballybay) for Malone (55)
19 Shane Carey (Scotstown) for McCarthy (58)
21 Andrew Woods (Inniskeen) for McCarron (68)

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

