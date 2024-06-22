Galway come good to see off dogged Monaghan and progress to last eight

Galway 0-14

Monaghan 0-11

By John Fallon at Pearse Stadium

GALWAY CAME GOOD in the second half against the wind to see off a dogged Monaghan side in difficult conditions at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

Monaghan only trailed by a point at the interval but they were unable to use wind advantage after the restart to fashion victory.

The Farney county won the toss and opted to play against the wind and rain in the opening half and after packing out their defence, they were in a strong position for victory when they went in trailing by just 0-6 to 0-5 at the interval.

It took Galway almost 13 minutes to get their first score, a point from a free on the left wing from Shane Walsh which tied the scores after Jack McCarron got Monaghan off the mark with a fifth minute free.

Paul Conroy edged the Tribesmen in front with a fine effort from distance after 16 minutes but they struggled to break down Monaghan’s packed rearguard with the visitors often having all 15 men inside their own half when Galway were in possession.

And with Monaghan — who started Joel Wilson instead of Conor McManus — superb on the counter-attack they picked off the next three scores with Micheal Bannigan levelling with a free before they opened up a 0-4 to 0-2 lead after 26 minutes with efforts from Gary Mohan and Stephen O’Hanlon.

Galway’s plight deepened when Walsh limped off but after Matthew Tierney and Bannigan exchanged points, the Tribesmen finished the half strongly with points from Rob Finnerty, Tierney and Conroy to lead by the minimum at the break.

McCarron levelled the sides for the fourth time after 40 minutes after a sustained period of possession by Galway failed to yield even a shot at goal.

Galway drafted in Damien Comer to a big cheer in the home following of 6,768 but it was veteran Conroy who edged them in front with his third point of the game after 43 minutes.

Finnerty and McCarron exchanged pointed frees as Monaghan brought in McManus to their attack, before Conor McCarthy went forward and landed a superb point from the left to tie the sides again after 50 minutes.

Finnerty and John Maher pushed Galway two clear before they enjoyed a huge let-off when Michael Hamill and McCarthy set up Barry McBennett but he blasted the ball off the crossbar from close range.

Conor McCarthy of Monaghan in action against Cein Darcy of Galway. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Galway cleared their lines and two more frees from Finnerty pushed them four clear with 12 minutes remaining.

Comer’s first touch of the ball, nine minutes after coming on, saw him kick a fine pooint to make it 0-13 to 0-8 as the game slipped away from Monaghan and Galway started to turn their attention to next weekend’s All-Ireland quarter-final as Sean Kelly and Finnerty were called ashore.

Two late frees from McManus ensured a nervous final play for Galway but they were never threatened.

Scorers for Galway: Rob Finnerty 0-5 (0-3f), Paul Conroy 0-3, Matthew Tierney 0-2f, Shane Walsh 0-1f, John Maher 0-1, Damien Comer 0-1, Liam O Conghaile 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: Jack McCarron 0-3 (0-2f), Stephen O’Hanlon 0-2, Micheal Bannigan 0-2 (0-1f) Conor McManus 0-2f, Gary Mohan 0-1, Conor McCarthy 0-1.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 7. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 6. Liam Silke (Corofin), 5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin)

8. Paul Conroy (St. James’), 10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

12. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s), 9. Seán Kelly (Moycullen), 15. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbeyknockmoy)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 14. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

Substitutes

24. Liam Ó’Conghaile (Spiddal) for Walsh (26, injury)

25. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for Darcy (41)

22. Johnny Heaney (Killannin) for McDaid (65)

21. Cian Hernon (Bearna) for Kelly (68)

19. Daniel Ó’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for Finnerty (70)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

3. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret O’Neills), 6. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown), 2. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay Pearse Brothers)

4. Jason Irwin (Oram Sarsfields), 5. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale), 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

8. Gary Mohan (Truagh Gaels), 24. Joel Wilson (Aughnamullen Sarsfields)

12. Michael Hamill (Emyvale), 11. Micheál Bannigan (Aughnamullen Sarsfields), 9. Barry McBennett (Doohamlet O’Neills)

13. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen Grattans), 14. Jack McCarron (Scotstown), 10. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross Emmets)

Substitutes

26. Thomas McPhillips (Latton O’Rahillys) for McAnespie (28)

15. Conor McManus (Clontibret O’Neills) for Mohan (45)

22. Micheál McCarville (Scotstown) for Wilson (53)

23. Ciarán McNulty (Inniskeen Grattans) for McCarron (58)

25. Seán Jones (Inniskeen Grattans) for Hamill (68)

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary).