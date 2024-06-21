Damien Comer returns to Galway matchday panel for Monaghan showdown

DAMIEN COMER HAS been named in the Galway matchday panel for their All-Ireland football preliminary quarter-final against Monaghan tomorrow.

The experienced forward had been absent since suffering an injury in the Tribe’s group stage opener against Derry last month.

Comer missed last weekend’s draw with Armagh, but returns to the bench in a significant boost.

Pádraig Joyce has named an unchanged starting team, with captain Seán Kelly and Rob Finnerty keeping their places after their respective returns last week.

Throw in at Pearse Stadium tomorrow is 4pm, with the action live on GAA GO. Monaghan are yet to show their hand.

Galway (v Monaghan)

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2 Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 4 Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. Liam Silke (Corofin), 7 Séan Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

8. Paul Conroy (St. James’), 9. Seán Kelly (Moycullen — captan)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard) 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra) 12. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) 14. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes) 15. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbeyknockmoy

Subs

16. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

17. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

18. Eoghan Kelly (Moycullen)

19. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill Knocknacarra)

20. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

21. Cian Hernon (Bearna)

22. Johnny Heavey (Killannin)

23. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill Knocknacarra)

24. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal)

25. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

26. Tomo Culhane (Salthill Knocknacarra).

While Cork named an unchanged starting 15 to face Louth last night, Derry and Roscommon have also announced their teams for their respective meetings with Mayo and Tyrone.

Derry (v Mayo)

The Derry squad to face Mayo as the All Ireland knockout series gets underway. pic.twitter.com/nkk3Ksq7GV — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) June 20, 2024

Roscommon (v Tyrone)