Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Damien Comer (file photo). James Crombie/INPHO
Team news

Damien Comer returns to Galway matchday panel for Monaghan showdown

The Tribe have named an unchanged starting 15 for tomorrow’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.
10.07am, 21 Jun 2024
353
0

DAMIEN COMER HAS been named in the Galway matchday panel for their All-Ireland football preliminary quarter-final against Monaghan tomorrow.

The experienced forward had been absent since suffering an injury in the Tribe’s group stage opener against Derry last month.

Comer missed last weekend’s draw with Armagh, but returns to the bench in a significant boost.

Pádraig Joyce has named an unchanged starting team, with captain Seán Kelly and Rob Finnerty keeping their places after their respective returns last week.

Throw in at Pearse Stadium tomorrow is 4pm, with the action live on GAA GO. Monaghan are yet to show their hand.

Galway (v Monaghan)

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2 Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 4 Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. Liam Silke (Corofin), 7 Séan Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann) 

8. Paul Conroy (St. James’), 9. Seán Kelly (Moycullen — captan)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard) 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra) 12. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) 14. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes) 15. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbeyknockmoy

Subs

16. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

17. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

18. Eoghan Kelly (Moycullen)

19. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill Knocknacarra)

20. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

21. Cian Hernon (Bearna)

22. Johnny Heavey (Killannin)

23. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill Knocknacarra)

24. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal)

25. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

26. Tomo Culhane (Salthill Knocknacarra).

***

While Cork named an unchanged starting 15 to face Louth last night, Derry and Roscommon have also announced their teams for their respective meetings with Mayo and Tyrone.

Derry (v Mayo) 

Roscommon (v Tyrone)

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     