Gale Mahler and Reidh take Galway by storm

YORKSHIRE RAIDERS GALE Mahler and Reidh both hit the target on day two of this year’s Galway Festival.

Gale Mahler made the journey over to extend her winning sequence to six with a smooth display in the Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle at the Galway Festival.

Trained by Irishman Adrian Keatley, who is now based near Malton, she was partnered expertly by Henry Brooke.

A winner of two bumpers, she had taken seamlessly to hurdles, winning at Market Rasen twice and Uttoxeter, but she faced a different calibre of opposition – with Willie Mullins, Henry de Bromhead, Gordon Elliott and Gavin Cromwell all represented in the Listed race.

The result never looked in much doubt, though, as the 9-2 shot, who was available at double-figure prices overnight, swooped around the outside of Paul Townend on Mullins’ Gaucher at the second last.

Le Coq Hardi made ground from the rear under Rachael Blackmore but Gale Mahler was in a different league and powered to a 10-length victory.

Reidh (left) ridden by jockey Oisin Orr on their way to winning (Niall Carson/PA).

While she holds an entry in a handicap on the closing day of the Festival, Keatley suggested a break is now on the cards.

“We had to step her up in grade to see what we had and while it is very hard to judge English and Irish form, especially at this time of year, she was very impressive. She was well able to hold her own and we can now go home and start making proper plans,” he said.

“She doesn’t mind that ground, will handle slow ground too, so it’s onwards and upwards. She is very straightforward and genuine and while she doesn’t really need cheekpieces on, I’m afraid to take them off at this stage, as she hasn’t put a foot wrong.

“She is a very good mare and we’ll target some of the big races in the autumn and next spring now.”

He went on: “It’s a while since I was last in Galway but this place has been good to me and she has to be my most impressive winner here.

“I am mostly a Flat trainer but we love to have a few jumpers, as it keeps us busy during the winter, and this is one we will really look forward to.

“You always feel vulnerable coming back over taking on Willie (Mullins), Gordon (Elliott) and the lads, so there was a lot of satisfaction in this. I’ll go home, talk to Jimmy (Fyffe, owner) and I think she deserves a little break now.”

Richard Fahey’s Reidh made an almost identical trip across the Irish Sea from Malton to prevail in the caulfieldindustrial.com Handicap after being sent off as the 100-30 favourite.

The four-year-old’s rider Oisin Orr had an anxious wait for room between the final two furlongs but Reidh ran on strongly once finding daylight and collared Excuzio Joe in the closing stages to score by a head.

Fahey said: “I had no runners in Goodwood today but felt nervous and my heart was thumping out of my chest. To have a winner here with the lads is great, as I started off training for the late Tommy Staunton 28 years ago and he was a brother of (owner) John.

John and Jimmy (Stauntons) are from Mayo, so for them and me to have a winner here is fantastic and I’ve loved it. This means an awful lot and I think Tommy found the gap (in the race) and opened it up for us!”

Reidh struck at Thirsk last month and Fahey added: “The handicapper put him up 10lb for winning a bad race, so I thought that scuppered our chances, but getting into (in-running) trouble might have won him the race, as he got a chance to fill up and finish off.

“I’m flying back in the morning and it is actually easier to fly from Gatwick to Galway and come here, than it is to drive to Goodwood. We’ll keep the horse here in Galway, as he is in on Sunday, but I don’t think he will get in.”

Aidan O’Brien’s Bubbling (13-8 favourite) looks a classy sort and opened her account at the second time of asking in the seven-furlong fillies’ maiden, scoring by five lengths under Wayne Lordan.

Oh, hello there 👀



𝐁𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 🫧 rises to the occasion in the @ColmQuinn_bmw @IrishEBF_ Fillies' Maiden @Galway_Races



The young daughter of No Nay Never, who holds a Debutante entry @curraghrace, looks another sharp one for @coolmorestud and @Ballydoyle 🔵🟠 pic.twitter.com/XTv9jQGAgE — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 30, 2024

“She obviously had an eye-catching run the last day at Leopardstown and the form has worked out well. She made eye-catching progress in the last half-furlong then and really hit the line hard,” said stable representative Chris Armstrong.

“She is a typical No Nay Never, has lots of natural pace, she really quickened right to the line and Wayne gave her a lovely ride. She really sprinted the last furlong and while she is still a bit babyish, that trip is perfect for her.

“She is bang in the mix for the Debutante Stakes now and for all those good seven-furlong races. We had her brother Wichita but we ended up never seeing his full potential, so this is an exciting filly to have.

“When you look down through the roll of honour at Galway, it is a good track for educating horses, you need a proper one to win and Kyprios won here many years ago.”

Joseph O’Brien’s Mexicali Rose picked up the most valuable prize on day two when landing the €120,000 Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap under 5lb claimer Wayne Hassett.

Jockey Wayne Hassett after winning with Mexicali Rose (Niall Carson/PA).

Carrying the colours of television pundit Kevin Blake, the four-year-old came home strongly alongside Norwalk Havoc and got the verdict by a neck at 12-1.

Hassett, 18, said: “Joseph gave me loads of confidence going out, we broke a little slow but they went a good gallop and that’s what she needed. Wherever I pointed her, she went – she fought her way through and she really came up the hill.

“I rode her in Gowran last time out when they went a little too slow for her, as she wants a good pace and further. Everything went perfect today and she might improve again.”

He added: “Joseph puts confidence in me and his other jockeys and it pays off. He is wonderful to work with, he helps me out every day and everything I need, I ask him.

“Whatever I ask the jockeys in Joseph’s, including Shane Crosse, who is retired now, they teach me and you learn something new every day.

“I’m delighted to get this win under my belt and thanks to Joseph and Kevin Blake. I came up thinking I had a good chance and thank God she won.”