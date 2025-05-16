GALWAY HAVE MADE just one change to their starting side from the Connacht final ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC group-stage meeting with Dublin at Pearse Stadium (5pm), with Shane Walsh returning to Pádraic Joyce’s 15.
The 2022 All-Star hasn’t featured for Galway since their league meeting with the same opposition back in March after injuring his back, but Walsh has been named at centre-forward with full-back Sean Fitzgerald the only player to drop out of the team who beat Mayo last time out.
John Maher, who played in the half-forward line at MacHale Park, shifts into the midfield, with Sean Kelly named at centre-back and Sean Mulkerrin taking Fitzgerald’s full-back slot.
Damien Comer, however, remains unavailable for the Tribesman after suffering an injury in a challenge match after Galway’s Connacht semi-final.
For visitors Dublin, Dessie Farrell has named the returning Cian Murphy at wing-back, while Seán McMahon is back among the replacements.
Seán Bugler is still out having missed Dublin’s Leinster semi-final defeat to Meath.
Galway
1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)
2. Johnny McGrath (Cahirlistrane), 3. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)
Shane Walsh returns for Galway's meeting with Dublin
Galway
1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)
2. Johnny McGrath (Cahirlistrane), 3. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)
5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn), 7. Liam Silke (Corofin)
8. Paul Conroy (St. James’), 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
10. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s), 11. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)
13. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 14. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 15. Matthew Thompson (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 4. Conor Tyrrell (St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh)
5. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Brian Howard (Raheny)
8. Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)
10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 11. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street), 12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala – captain), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
