Galway too strong for Roscommon in FBD League final

A strong second half display ensured the Tribe came out on top at the Connacht GAA Air Dome.

By Cian O'Connell Friday 14 Jan 2022, 8:13 PM
Galway’s Sean Kelly with the Connacht GAA FBD Trophy.
Galway 1-18

Roscommon 1-16

Cian O’Connell reports from the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

A STRONG SECOND-HALF display ensured Galway claimed the FBD League title in Bekan following an entertaining encounter.

Roscommon, missing several key performers due to Padraig Pearses and St Faithleach’s involvement in the club championships, summoned a defiant performance, but Galway did enough to prevail.

Rob Finnerty’s five points from play, the Kelly brothers dynamism, and Paul Conroy’s enduring excellence were important features in this success.

Prompted by Enda Smith and Conor Cox, Roscommon made a smart start to move 0-8 to 0-4 ahead by the 22nd minute.

Enda Smith dashed about craving involvement, while inside Cox was lively for Anthony Cunningham’s outfit.

Galway responded when Seán Fitzgerald concluded a move featuring Cormac McWalter, Dessie Conneely, and Patrick Kelly to palm a goal.

owen-gallagher-passes-the-ball Galway’s Owen Gallagher in possession. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

That narrowed the gap to the minimum, but Roscommon subsequently clipped two excellent points courtesy of Andrew Glennon and Cathal Heneghan.

Late first-half scores from Rob Finnerty and Tony Gill ensured Roscommon led 0-10 to 1-6 at the interval.

Galway took command after the restart outscoring Roscommon by 0-9 to 0-2 with substitute Matthew Tierney, Finnerty, and Seán Kelly prominent.

Roscommon trailed 1-15 to 0-12, but then Enda Smith mined an opportunistic goal to trim the deficit.

Galway substitute Cathal Sweeney drilled two points, but Roscommon continued to pose questions in the closing stages.

Ultimately, though, Galway had already inflicted enough damage and held out.

Scorers for Galway: Rob Finnerty 0-5, Seán Fitzgerald 1-0, Paul Conroy (1f) and Shane Walsh (3fs) 0-3 each, Cathal Sweeney and Johnny Heaney (1 45) 0-2 each, Seán Kelly, Tony Gill, and Matthew Tierney (45) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roscommon: Enda Smith 1-3, Conor Cox 0-5 (2fs, 1m), Donie Smith 0-3 (2fs), Ultan Harney, Ciaran Sugrue, Andrew Glennon, Cathal Heneghan, and Patrick O’Malley (45) 0-1 each.

GALWAY:

1. Conor Flaherty;

2. Cillian McDaid, 3. Seán Fitzgerald, 4. Liam Silke;

5. Dylan McHugh, 6. Seán Kelly, 7. Johnny Heaney;

8. Paul Conroy, 9. Paul Kelly;

10. Cormac McWalter, 11. Owen Gallagher, 12. Finnian Ó Laoi;

13. Patrick Kelly, 14. Rob Finnerty, 15. Dessie Conneely.

Subs:

24. Shane Walsh for McWalter (26)

18. Tony Gill for McDaid (26)

23. Matthew Tierney for Conneely (HT)

19. Cathal Sweeney for Ó Laoi (45)

25. Tomo Culhane for Gallagher (50)

26. Dylan Canney for Finnerty (55)

20. Kieran Molloy for S Kelly (63)

17. Jack Glynn for P Kelly (66)

21. Liam Costello for Canney (69).

ROSCOMMON:

1. Patrick O’Malley;

6. Eoin McCormack, 3. Colin Walsh, 4. Richard Hughes;

10. Ciaran Lawless, 4. Ultan Harney, 7. Dylan Ruane;

2. Eddie Nolan, 9. Shane Cunnane;

13. Cathal Heneghan, 8. Enda Smith, 12. Diarmuid McGann;

11. Andrew Glennon, 14. Donie Smith, 15. Conor Cox.

Subs:

22. Keith Doyle for Cunnane (40),

27. Cian McKeon for Glennon (44),

24. Ben O’Carroll for Heneghan (48),

21. Thomas O’Rourke for McGann (51),

20. Brian Derwin for Nolan (53),

26. Cathal Kenny for Lawless (56),

19. Ciaran Sugrue for D Smith (61),

17. Evan McGrath for Walsh (63),

25. Adam McDermott for E Smith (63).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo). 


