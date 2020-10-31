Galway stun Bray Wanderers in play-offs to set up clash with Longford

GALWAY EARNED A surprise 1-0 win over Bray Wanderers to progress in the First Division play-offs today.

With home advantage and having finished just a point behind champions Drogheda, Bray went into the game as favourites, while John Caulfield’s side only reached the play-offs after Cabinteely were belatedly removed in controversial circumstances.

Wilson Waweru scored the only goal of the game with just eight minutes remaining.

There was similar drama in the other play-off match, as Longford beat UCD 3-2 after extra-time.

The game finished 1-1 in normal time. Colm Whelan put the Students ahead on 17 minutes, before Joe Gorman equalised with just a minute of normal time remaining.

Yoyo Mahdy put the hosts back in front in the 110th minute, before another Gorman goal brought the match level once again.

Then, in the dying moments, a stunning Dean Byrne effort sealed a jubilant Longford’s progress.

More to follow