Cabinteely express disappointment after being controversially denied a play-off spot

The Cabinteely team before the game against Drogheda last week.

CABINTEELY FC HAVE issued a statement to express disappointment at their removal from the First Division play-offs.

Pat Devlin’s side originally appeared to have secured a play-off spot after the final day of the First Division last week.

Originally, the club’s 0-0 draw with Wexford had been awarded as a 3-0 win to the Dublin side, after their opponents were found in breach of fielding an ineligible player in four matches between July and August.

However, a recent appeal saw the decision overturned, meaning the original result in the game stood.

Consequently, the final league table had a different look, with Galway pipping Cabinteely to a play-off spot.

“Cabinteely FC is disappointed with the outcome of the recent Arbitration hearing,” the statement read.

“The DCU appeals committee found that Wexford FC were in breach of FAI rules and imposed a forfeit of game penalty together with a suspended fine of €1o,000 for 12 months.

“Cabinteely FC considered the Appeals committee had carried out an accurate investigation of the facts surrounding the playing of an ineligible player.

“We are very aware of the hardship that clubs are enduring as a result of the pandemic and we had recommended that no financial burden should be imposed on Wexford FC.

“There are many elements within this entire process that we believe require further investigation.

“We wish to thank our supporters for their loyalty, all of our sponsors and also those within the wider football family who understand why rules must be upheld.”