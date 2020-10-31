BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

Cabinteely express disappointment after being controversially denied a play-off spot

Originally, the club’s 0-0 draw with Wexford had been awarded as a 3-0 win to the Dublin side.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 12:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,589 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5250606
The Cabinteely team before the game against Drogheda last week.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
The Cabinteely team before the game against Drogheda last week.
The Cabinteely team before the game against Drogheda last week.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CABINTEELY FC HAVE issued a statement to express disappointment at their removal from the First Division play-offs.

Pat Devlin’s side originally appeared to have secured a play-off spot after the final day of the First Division last week.

Originally, the club’s 0-0 draw with Wexford had been awarded as a 3-0 win to the Dublin side, after their opponents were found in breach of fielding an ineligible player in four matches between July and August.

However, a recent appeal saw the decision overturned, meaning the original result in the game stood.

Consequently, the final league table had a different look, with Galway pipping Cabinteely to a play-off spot.

“Cabinteely FC is disappointed with the outcome of the recent Arbitration hearing,” the statement read.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The DCU appeals committee found that Wexford FC were in breach of FAI rules and imposed a forfeit of game penalty together with a suspended fine of €1o,000 for 12 months.

“Cabinteely FC considered the Appeals committee had carried out an accurate investigation of the facts surrounding the playing of an ineligible player.

“We are very aware of the hardship that clubs are enduring as a result of the pandemic and we had recommended that no financial burden should be imposed on Wexford FC.

“There are many elements within this entire process that we believe require further investigation.

“We wish to thank our supporters for their loyalty, all of our sponsors and also those within the wider football family who understand why rules must be upheld.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie