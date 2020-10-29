BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 29 October 2020
Wexford win appeal over fielding ineligible player, Galway United replace Cabinteely in play-offs

Pat Devlin’s side are set to lose out after today’s decision.

By Ben Blake Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 5:02 PM
The gates at Ferrycarrig Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WEXFORD FC HAVE won their appeal at arbitration, a decision which will have a major impact on the SSE Airtricity League First Division promotion play-offs. 

Earlier this month, the club were found in breach of fielding an ineligible player in four matches between July and August by the FAI’s Appeal Committee. 

That resulted in Wexford forfeiting those league games in question — against Athlone Town, Cabinteely, Shamrock Rovers II and Cobh Ramblers — 3-0.  

However, they insisted there was no wrongdoing and appealed to the FAI’s arbitration panel. The decision has been overturned today, meaning their original results will stand. 

Due to their 0-0 draw with Wexford, Cabinteely are now set to lose out on two points and, as a result, John Caulfield’s Galway United will replace them in this Saturday’s promotion play-off semi-final against Bray Wanderers.  

UCD meet Longford Town on the same day in the other semi-final. 

“The Football Association of Ireland has today been informed of the decision of the Independent Arbitrator to uphold the appeal of Wexford FC regarding the eligibility of a Wexford FC player,” the statement reads.

The Independent Arbitrator has ruled that the results on the field of play in the four games involving the player in question stand.

“Wexford FC and their opponents will now retain the points gained on the field of play from their First Division fixtures against Athlone Town, Cabinteely FC, Shamrock Rovers II and Cobh Ramblers. Galway United will now play Bray Wanderers in the First Division play-off semi-final on Saturday.”

