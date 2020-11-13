BE PART OF THE TEAM

Burke back in Galway defence in one of two changes for Leinster hurling decider

The Tribe face Kilkenny tomorrow night.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Nov 2020, 11:12 PM
13 minutes ago 489 Views 1 Comment
Daithi Burke.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GALWAY WILL LINE out with two changes to their most recent starting team in tomorrow night’s Leinster SHC final against Kilkenny [throw in 6.15pm].

Daithi Burke and Niall Burke come in for the Croke Park showdown, the former named to start at full-back and the latter at full-forward, with Aidan Harte and Jason Flynn the players to make way. 

St Thomas’ defender Burke returns after struggling with a calf injury

Liam O’Neill’s Tribe come into this one off the back of an impressive provincial semi-final victory over Wexford. Brian Cody named his Kilkenny team earlier today.

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’) 

5. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)
7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

8. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh) — captain
9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

10. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh) 
12. Joe Canning (Portumna)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)
15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Subs

16. James Skehill (Cappataggle)
17. Aidan Harte (Gort)
18. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)
19. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)
20. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh)
21. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)
22. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields) 
23. David Burke (St. Thomas’)
24. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)
25. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)
26. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

