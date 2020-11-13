BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Friday 13 November 2020
Kilkenny make four changes ahead of Leinster final against Galway

The sides will contest the provincial decider tomorrow evening at Croke Park.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 13 Nov 2020, 5:13 PM
13 minutes ago 436 Views No Comments
Kilkenny boss Brian Cody.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BRIAN CODY HAS made four changes to the Kilkenny side that will take on Galway in tomorrow’s Leinster SHC final in Croke Park [throw-in, 6.15pm].

Tommy Walsh comes into the backs to replace Ciarán Wallace while Conor Browne links up with Richie Leahy in a new-look midfield pairing.

Conor Fogarty has been named at half-back after starting at midfield the last day when Kilkenny survived an impressive Dublin fightback in the semi-final last month.

Up front, Martin Keoghan has been named to start at centre-half forward with John Donnelly and Walter Walsh occupying the wings.

TJ Reid, Eoin Cody and Colin Fennelly bring plenty of scoring threats to the inside forward line.

Paddy Deegan and Billy Ryan — who both started against Dublin — have been omitted from the matchday panel while Wallce and Richie Reid are named among the subs.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)
6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
7. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)
9. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
12. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

13. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
14. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
15. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs:
16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)
17. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
18. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
19. Ciarán Wallace (Erin’s Own)
20. Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
21. Alan Murphy (Glenmare)
22. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
23. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)
24. Ger Aylward (Glenmare)
25. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
26. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)

