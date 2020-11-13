Kilkenny make four changes ahead of Leinster final against Galway

BRIAN CODY HAS made four changes to the Kilkenny side that will take on Galway in tomorrow’s Leinster SHC final in Croke Park [throw-in, 6.15pm].

Tommy Walsh comes into the backs to replace Ciarán Wallace while Conor Browne links up with Richie Leahy in a new-look midfield pairing.

Conor Fogarty has been named at half-back after starting at midfield the last day when Kilkenny survived an impressive Dublin fightback in the semi-final last month.

Up front, Martin Keoghan has been named to start at centre-half forward with John Donnelly and Walter Walsh occupying the wings.

TJ Reid, Eoin Cody and Colin Fennelly bring plenty of scoring threats to the inside forward line.

Paddy Deegan and Billy Ryan — who both started against Dublin — have been omitted from the matchday panel while Wallce and Richie Reid are named among the subs.

Kilkenny team Vs Galway in tomorrow’s Leinster Final. The game has a throw-in time of 6.15pm and will be live on RTE. pic.twitter.com/I89RE349ss — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) November 13, 2020

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

2. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

7. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

8. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

9. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

12. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

13. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

14. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

17. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

18. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

19. Ciarán Wallace (Erin’s Own)

20. Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

21. Alan Murphy (Glenmare)

22. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

23. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

24. Ger Aylward (Glenmare)

25. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

26. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!