Galway United celebrate their back-to-back All-Island Cup success. James Lawlor/INPHO
Soccer

Galway United retain All-Island title after penalty shootout as UCD stun Sligo Rovers

Galway United got the better of Shamrock Rovers in the All-Island Cup final while UCD are into the FAI Cup quarter-finals.
10.51pm, 17 Aug 2024
GALWAY UNITED HAVE retained their All-Island Cup after eventually getting the better of Shamrock Rovers after a penalty shootout.

Jamie Erickson converted the decisive spot kick for Galway United after Scarlet Herron had just sent her effort wide for Rovers.

Penalties were required to determine a winner after the tie finished 0-0 in normal time. Both sides struck the woodwork in a desperate attempt to break the deadlock. Galway substitute Aoibheann Costello was unfortunate not to score from a curling effort shortly after being introduced on 62 minutes.

Stephanie Zambra, who came on in the 85th minute, was also agonisingly close to finding the target only for her shot to crash off the post from 25 yards.

Zambra then stepped up in the shootout to slot the first penalty for Rovers. Therese Kinnevey then scored for Galway before Áine O’Gorman restored parity. Two more goals followed along with two saves as Jenna Slattery (Galway United) and Joy Ralph (Rovers) were both denied.

Aisling Meaney then levelled matters before Herron’s wide paved the way for Erickson to deliver back-to-back success for Galway United.

Elsewhere in the men’s FAI Cup, UCD booked their place in the quarter-finals after a shock 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers. Luke O’Regan and Adam Wells provided the goals late in the second half.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
