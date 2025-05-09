Advertisement
Roscommon’s Dara Curran lifts the cup as his teammates celebrate. Evan Logan/INPHO
FreeRossies

Roscommon finish strong against Mayo to land Connacht minor title

Dara Curran hit a late goal for Roscommon in Castlebar.
9.00pm, 9 May 2025

ROSCOMMON ARE CONNACHT minor football champions for the first time since 2020 after edging Mayo in a thrilling final at MacHale Park.

Roscommon finished strong in Castlebar to record a 2-14 to 1-15 win.

Mayo’s goal was the opening score of the game, arriving in the opening minutes through Tony Carey.

Mayo were 1-2 to 0-2 up when John Price levelled the game with a goal for Roscommon on 20 minutes.

After a closely contested opening Roscommon hit a strong spell and scored the last four points of the half to lead by three points, 1-7 to 1-4, at the break.

Mayo grabbed the momentum after the restart and hit five unanswered points inside 10 minutes to move into a two-point lead.

Roscommon fought back to stay in touch and Dean Casey levelled the game again with a two-point score in the 61st minute.

Dara Curran followed with an injury-time goal to seal the win for Roscommon.

