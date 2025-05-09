The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Roscommon finish strong against Mayo to land Connacht minor title
ROSCOMMON ARE CONNACHT minor football champions for the first time since 2020 after edging Mayo in a thrilling final at MacHale Park.
Roscommon finished strong in Castlebar to record a 2-14 to 1-15 win.
Mayo’s goal was the opening score of the game, arriving in the opening minutes through Tony Carey.
Mayo were 1-2 to 0-2 up when John Price levelled the game with a goal for Roscommon on 20 minutes.
After a closely contested opening Roscommon hit a strong spell and scored the last four points of the half to lead by three points, 1-7 to 1-4, at the break.
Mayo grabbed the momentum after the restart and hit five unanswered points inside 10 minutes to move into a two-point lead.
Roscommon fought back to stay in touch and Dean Casey levelled the game again with a two-point score in the 61st minute.
Dara Curran followed with an injury-time goal to seal the win for Roscommon.
