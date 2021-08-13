Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 13 August 2021
Galway United pick up 3-1 win to inflict first league defeat of the season on Shels

Shane Doherty, Killian Brouder and Ruairi Keating were all on target for the hosts.

By Cian O'Connell
Shane Doherty [file photo].
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galway United 3

Shelbourne  1

Cian O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins watched Galway United deliver a passionate and purposeful performance at Eamonn Deacy as Shelbourne suffered a first league defeat of the SSE Airtricity League season.

Shane Doherty’s 11th minute strike following Conor O’Keeffe’s right wing cross steered John Caulfield’s pumped up outfit ahead on the banks of the Corrib.

It was tight and tense for the remainder of the half with chances scarce, but United, with Maurice Nugent and Killian Brouder solid at the back, defended in resolute fashion.

In the centre of the park United skipper Conor McCormack and Gary Boylan provided the necessary enthusiasm as United battled with admirable determination.

After the restart United added a second when Brouder bundled the ball over the line for his third goal in as many matches.

Late on the influential David Hurley released substitute Ruairi Keating, who mined his eighth of the campaign for United.

In stoppage time Shels, who were without the suspended Michael O’Connor, grabbed a consolation effort when Brian McManus rattled the United net, but sufficient Galwegian damage had been inflicted.

Galway United: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keeffe, Maurice Nugent, Killian Brouder, Stephen Walsh; Conor McCormack, Gary Boylan, David Hurley; Mikie Rowe (Padraic Cunningham, 84), Wilson Waweru (Ruairi Keating, 65), Shane Doherty (Mikey Place, 84).

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke; John Ross Wilson, Maxim Kouogun, Ally Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor; Yassine En Neyah (Eric Molloy, 62) , Brian McManus, Shane Farrell, JJ Lunney (Georgie Poynton, 22), Dayle Rooney; Ryan Brennan.

Referee: Alan Patchell.

First Division Results:

UCD 6-0 Athlone Town

Cork City 4-0 Cobh Ramblers

Wexford FC 2-1 Cabinteely 

Bray Wanderers 1-0 Treaty United

Cian O'Connell
