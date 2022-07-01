Brouder hands Galway United win over Waterford

Galway United 1

Waterford FC 0

KILLIAN BROUDER’S 57th minute goal ensured Galway United claimed the full complement of SSE Airtricity League First Division spoils at Eamonn Deacy Park.

It was a crucial encounter for John Caulfield’s side as Waterford lost for the first time since April.

During that burst Waterford won eight matches on the spin, but the Tribesmen were gritty throughout this contest.

With Francely Lomboto lively early on United caused the visitors some problems initially.

In the fourth minute a Stephen Walsh pass found Lomboto, who drilled an effort wide.

Advertisement

Then a ninth minute David Hurley corner located Walsh, who headed wide as United posed some questions.

Waterford, though, enjoyed some encouraging moments as the first half went on with Conor Kearns making two saves to deny Roland Idowu and Phoenix Patterson.

After the restart Brian Murphy denied Stephen Walsh and Manu Dimas before United hit the front.

David Hurley’s corner kick was met by a firm Brouder header as Caulfield’s outfit eventually scored.

Patterson and Junior Quitirna had attempts saved by Conor Kearns as Galway United effectively closed out the deal.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Brouder (Portilla, 77), Lyons; McCarthy, McCormack, Hurley, Murphy; Dimas (Boylan, 66); Lomboto (Waweru, 83), Walsh.

Waterford FC: Murphy; Sobowale, Cantwell, Nolan, Taylor; Griffin, En Neyah (O’Keeffe, 66); Quitirna; Idowu, Kavanagh (Aris, 90), Patterson.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Referee: Paul Norton.

****

League of Ireland First Division results

Bray 1 Cork City 3

Cobh Ramblers 0 Treaty United 2

Wexford 3 Athlone Town 1