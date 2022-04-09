Membership : Access or Sign Up
Late Walsh goal rescues Galway United as they deny Wexford victory

John Caulfield’s side kept battling to the finish and were rewarded.

By Cian O'Connell Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 7:28 PM
Galway United manager John Caulfield.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Galway United 1

Wexford FC 1

STEPHEN WALSH STRUCK a sweet 88th minute equaliser as Galway United and Wexford FC shared the SSE Airtricity League First Division spoils.

Trailing to Aaron Dobbs’ first half goal, John Caulfield’s side eventually responded in the closing stages courtesy of Walsh.

Wexford punished the home team in the 18th minute as Aaron Dobbs pounced to score as Ian Ryan’s charges hit the front.

United captain Conor McCormack was denied by the woodwork in the 22nd minute, while Stephen Walsh subsequently forced a save from Wexford custodian Alex Moody.

At the opposite end, though, United survived a scare two minutes before the break when Diego Portilla made a brave block to thwart Dinny Corcoran.

A clever Dobbs flick released Doherty in the 57th minute, but United goalkeeper Conor Kearns made a crucial save.

Under duress, United’s persistence was rewarded in the closing stages as the experienced Walsh, in his fourth spell at the club, provided a moment of inspiration to earn a draw.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe (Hemmings, 82), Portilla, Brouder, Murphy; McCarthy (Dimas, 66), McCormack, Boylan (Hurley, HT), Rowe (Manning, 82); Waweru (Adeyemo, 72), Walsh.

Wexford FC: Moody; Cleary, Manley, Wells; Friel (Fitzgerald, 86), Groome, Crowley (Tallon, 77), O’Sullivan; Doherty (Davis, 72); Corcoran, Dobbs.

Referee: Michael Connolly.

