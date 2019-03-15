Galway and Waterford unveil teams for respective Division 1 hurling quarter-finals

GALWAY BOSS MICHEAL Donoghue has named his side for tomorrow’s Division 1 hurling quarter-final against Wexford in Pearse Stadium.

Donoghue makes four personnell changes, with Paul Killeen, Darren Morrissey, Sean Bleahane and Thomas Monaghan arriving into the team.

Ronan Burke, Kevin Hussey, Jason Flynn and Davy Glennon make way. The game takes place at 1.30pm.

Waterford manager Paraic Fanning has also unveiled his starting 15 for their home clash against Clare tomorrow at 3pm.

The Wexford and Clare teams have yet to be released.

Galway (vs Wexford)

1. Fergal Flannery

2. Jack Grealish

3. Paul Killeen

4. Aidan Harte

5. Darren Morrissey

6. Padraic Mannion – captain

7. Gearoid McInerney

8. Cathal Mannion

9. Sean Loftus

10. Niall Burke

11. Joe Canning

12. Sean Bleahene

13. Conor Whelan

14. Brian Concannon

15. Thomas Monaghan

Waterford (vs Clare)

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane McNulty (De la Salle)

3. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Kevin Moran (De la Salle)

7. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Colm Roche (Shamrocks)

10. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

