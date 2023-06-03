Galway pull clear to beat 14-man Westmeath

Westmeath 0-12

Galway 0-20

GALWAY SECURED A second-straight win in the All-Ireland round robin series with an eight-point victory over Westmeath in Mullingar.

The game swung on the second-half sending-off of Westmeath’s Ray Connellan. Westmeath led by a point at half-time and the sides were level at 0-11 apiece when Connellan picked up a second yellow card in the 18th minute of the second half.

Galway then outscored the home side by 0-09 to 0-01 in the closing stages, with Damien Comer to the fore. Comer was named to start but ultimately began the game on the bench, coming on to kick three points and help Galway over the line.

Galway are two from two and will look to secure top spot in the group when they face Armagh at a neutral venue on 17 June. Westmeath, meanwhile, will face Tyrone on the same date.