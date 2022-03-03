Galway and Wexford name teams for Saturday's hurling league ties against Cork and Offaly

Conor Whelan has been named to start for Galway.

Conor Whelan has been named to start for Galway.

HENRY SHEFFLIN AND Darragh Egan have both shaken up their starting sides for Saturday’s Division 1 hurling league encounters.

Galway travel to face Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7pm, while earlier in the day Wexford are at home to Offaly at 2pm.

Galway bring Eanna Murphy into goal, Tiernan Killeen, at wing-back and Johnny Coen at midfield. Then in the Tribesmen attack there was starting places handed to wing-foward Jack Hastings, full-forward Conor Whelan and corner-forward Gavin Lee, the exciting teenage talent who played for Presentation Athenry in the All-Ireland Croke Cup quarter-final last Monday night.

Darach Fahy, Gearoid McInerney, Joseph Cooney, Cianan Fahy, Kevin Cooney and John Fleming are the players to make way.

📣GALWAY SENIOR HURLING TEAM📣



📆 Saturday 5th March

📍 Páirc Uí Chaoimh

🕑 7 PM

📺 Watch Live on RTE TV Sport 📺

📻 Galway Bay FM & RnaG Spórt 📻



🎟️ Buy Tickets 🎟️https://t.co/Y2gikxPHHq



Where #YourEdge Belongs #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/gilRZix5oY — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) March 3, 2022

Wexford have handed chances to impress to goalkeeper James Lawlor, defenders Conor Devitt and Gavin Bailey, along with forwards Oisin Foley, Conor Hearne and Rory Higgins, while the experienced Conor McDonald also rejoins the attack.

Mark Fanning, Simon Donohoe, Conall Flood, Paudie Foley, Liam Óg McGovern, Mikie Dwyer and Cathal Dunbar are the players to make way.

The Wexford hurling team, proudly supported by @Zurich_Irl , has been announced for Saturday's league tie vs @Offaly_GAA in @chadwicks Wexford Park. Tickets through https://t.co/a0tlNVGl9f and the usual SuperValu and Centra stores. pic.twitter.com/67t0OEkyb2 — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 3, 2022

Advertisement

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2 Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore – captain), 4. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh)

5. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea), 6. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea), 9. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 12. Jack Hastings (Liam Mellows)

13. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 15. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

Subs

16. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

17. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)

18. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

19. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

20. Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge)

21. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

22. David Burke (St Thomas)

23. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

24. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore)

25. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)

26. Greg Thomas (Castlegar)

Wexford

1. James Lawlor (Ferns St Aidan’s)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 3. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

5. Gavin Bailey (Ferns St Aidan’s), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 7. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees – captain), 9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Charlie McGuckin (Naoimh Eanna), 11. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), 12. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)

13. Rory O’Connor (St Martins’), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Rory Higgins (Rathnure St Anne’s)

Subs

16. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

17. Ross Banville (Shelmaliers)

18. Cian Byrne (St Mogue’s Fethard)

19. Seamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

20. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

21. Corey Byrne Dunbar (Ferns St Aidan’s)

22. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy)

23. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn)

24. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

25. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers)

26. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s Rathangan)

*****

Gavan Casey, Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella lament the grey areas around high tackles, dig into French rugby’s pipeline, and break some big Connacht transfer news

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud