Galway and Wexford name teams for Saturday's hurling league ties against Cork and Offaly

The sides met in Pearse Stadium last Sunday afternoon.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 10:48 PM
28 minutes ago 852 Views 0 Comments
Conor Whelan has been named to start for Galway.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

HENRY SHEFFLIN AND Darragh Egan have both shaken up their starting sides for Saturday’s Division 1 hurling league encounters.

Galway travel to face Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7pm, while earlier in the day Wexford are at home to Offaly at 2pm.

Galway bring Eanna Murphy into goal, Tiernan Killeen, at wing-back and Johnny Coen at midfield. Then in the Tribesmen attack there was starting places handed to wing-foward Jack Hastings, full-forward Conor Whelan and corner-forward Gavin Lee, the exciting teenage talent who played for Presentation Athenry in the All-Ireland Croke Cup quarter-final last Monday night.

Darach Fahy, Gearoid McInerney, Joseph Cooney, Cianan Fahy, Kevin Cooney and John Fleming are the players to make way.

Wexford have handed chances to impress to goalkeeper James Lawlor, defenders Conor Devitt and Gavin Bailey, along with forwards Oisin Foley, Conor Hearne and Rory Higgins, while the experienced Conor McDonald also rejoins the attack.

Mark Fanning, Simon Donohoe, Conall Flood, Paudie Foley, Liam Óg McGovern, Mikie Dwyer and Cathal Dunbar are the players to make way.

Galway

1. Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2 Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore – captain), 4. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh)

5. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea), 6. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea), 9. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 12. Jack Hastings (Liam Mellows)

13. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 15. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

Subs

  • 16. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)
  • 17. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)
  • 18. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)
  • 19. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
  • 20. Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge)
  • 21. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
  • 22. David Burke (St Thomas)
  • 23. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)
  • 24. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore)
  • 25. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)
  • 26. Greg Thomas (Castlegar)

Wexford

1. James Lawlor (Ferns St Aidan’s)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 3. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

5. Gavin Bailey (Ferns St Aidan’s), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 7. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees – captain), 9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Charlie McGuckin (Naoimh Eanna), 11. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), 12. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)

13. Rory O’Connor (St Martins’), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Rory Higgins (Rathnure St Anne’s)

Subs

  • 16. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)
  • 17. Ross Banville (Shelmaliers)
  • 18. Cian Byrne (St Mogue’s Fethard)
  • 19. Seamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien)
  • 20. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)
  • 21. Corey Byrne Dunbar (Ferns St Aidan’s)
  • 22. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy)
  • 23. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn)
  • 24. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
  • 25. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers)
  • 26. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s Rathangan)

