Galway's Manning grabs assist on second-ever Premier League appearance

IRELAND’S RYAN Manning registered an assist in just his second-ever Premier League appearance while Evan Ferguson made his first Premier League start of the season in Brighton’s 1-0 win over Newcastle.

The 28-year-old Galway native’s long wait for a Premier League debut ended in his side’s 3-1 defeat by Arsenal earlier this month.

And Manning made it back-to-back starts, featuring on the left wing and playing for 78 minutes in today’s match with Leicester City.

The former QPR player made a swift impact, with his deflected cross converted by Cameron Archer.

In addition, Manning’s Irish teammate Will Smallbone made his first Premier League appearance since August after an injury layoff, coming off the bench in the 68th minute.

But the pair’s influence could not prevent a frustrating day for Southampton. The hosts let a two-goal lead slip against Leicester City, losing 3-2.

Joe Aribo’s 28th-minute goal increased the lead for the bottom-of-the-table hosts after Archer’s opener.

But Leicester’s Facundo Buonanotte bundled home in the 64th minute before Ryan Fraser was sent off for conceding a penalty with a foul on Jamie Vardy.

Vardy stroked in the 74th-minute leveller from the spot and Jordan Ayew drilled into the bottom corner in the eighth minute of stoppage-time.

Brighton moved up to fifth place with their 1-0 victory on a day of mixed emotions for Danny Welbeck, who scored the 35th-minute winner but was later stretchered off with a back injury that left him needing an oxygen mask.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Ferguson completed 60 minutes before being replaced by Kaoru Mitoma.

Fourth-placed Aston Villa extended their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions with a 3-1 win at Fulham.

Raul Jimenez netted in the fifth minute, but Villa’s Morgan Rogers equalised four minutes later.

Andreas Pereira had a penalty saved by Villa ‘keeper Emiliano Martinez before the interval.

Ollie Watkins’ 59th-minute header completed the comeback and Fulham’s Joachim Andersen was sent off for a professional foul on the Villa striker five minutes later.

Issa Diop’s 69th-minute own-goal sealed the win, although Villa had Jaden Philogene sent off for two yellow cards in three minutes.

Everton clinched their first away win in 16 games in all competitions with a 2-0 victory against Ipswich.

Iliman Ndiaye fired into the top corner in the 17th minute and Michael Keane doubled Everton’s lead in the 40th minute to leave fourth-bottom Ipswich without a win in eight league games.

Third-placed Arsenal will go top of the table if they win at Bournemouth in Saturday’s final match.

On Sunday, Liverpool, currently in pole position, host sixth-placed Chelsea, while champions Manchester City travel to Wolves.

Additional reporting by AFP