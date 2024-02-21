Former All-Ireland winner arrested for alleged beating of 12-year-old boy

A FORMER ALL-Ireland winner has been questioned by gardaí in connection with the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy.

The incident occured in October. The GAA player was arrested on Monday and questioned by gardaí.

It is understood that the boy was among a group of children and teenagers inside a vacant building.

Advertisement

The group fled when the alleged suspect arrived but the 12-year-old was attacked and seriously injured.

It is believed the boy suffered a serious beating and sustained a number of fractures. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Gardaí were alerted and began an investigation – a large number of people have been interviewed including the other children who were inside the building.

The investigation has been a lengthy process and has involved specialist child interviewers.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the arrested and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí investigating an alleged assault on a male child that occurred at a premises on 5 October 2023, arrested a man on Monday as part of this investigation.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was detained at a Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a spokesperson said.

Written by Niall O’Connor and posted on TheJournal.ie