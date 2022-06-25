Membership : Access or Sign Up
Gareth Bale agrees to MLS move following Real Madrid exit

Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff.

By Press Association Saturday 25 Jun 2022, 5:07 PM
Gareth Bale.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WALES FORWARD GARETH Bale has agreed to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC on an initial one-year deal when his contract with Real Madrid expires, the PA news agency understands.

The five-time Champions League winner is soon to be a free agent and is looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff following the end of a nine-year stay at Real Madrid, but he now appears set to continue his career with a move to the United States.

