Ringrose a doubt for rest of Six Nations, calf keeps Addison out again

GARRY RINGROSE’S PROJECTED return date has been pushed back and may not play any further part in Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, while Ulster’s Will Addison is again set to fall short of full fitness for next week’s clash with England.

Addison was named in Farrell’s 23-man squad for this week’s training camp in Cork, but did not travel to the Rebel County as a calf complaint lingered.

Ringrose, meanwhile, was ruled out of the Twickenham clash after departing at half-time of the round one win over Scotland. But his hand injury now appears as though it will keep him sidelined for the home meeting with Italy and the final day away to France.

There was a positive update from Farrell yesterday on the progress of Caelan Doris and Robbie Henshaw after their respective HIAs.

Henshaw trained in full in Cork and will, in all likelihood, resume his midfield partnership with Bundee Aki, with Keith Earls remaining as back-up if he cannot force his way to a starting berth in the back three.

Doris’ return to fitness means Farrell must return to his opening weekend selection quandary and choose between in-form Leinster 8s Doris and Max Deegan and the proven experience – not least in this Championship – of CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony.

“It’s great, Pete’s performance has been a reaction in an unbelievably positive way to being on the bench and everyone had wrote CJ off, didn’t they, and we’ve seen what he’s done.

“That’s competition, that’s what they do, they’re professional athletes and they rise to these types of challenges and we expect them to be in the same place next week.”

