BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 24 October 2020
Advertisement

Garry Ringrose suffers broken jaw against Italy in blow for Ireland

The Leinster man could be sidelined for four to six weeks, according to Andy Farrell.

Murray Kinsella Reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Murray Kinsella Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 6:19 PM
25 minutes ago 1,936 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5244041

IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose has suffered a broken jaw during his side’s 50-17 win over Italy.

The Leinster man will now miss next weekend’s trip to Paris, where a bonus-point win over France would secure the Six Nations title for Ireland.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said Ringrose could be sidelined four to six weeks, potentially meaning he will also miss the Autumn Nations Cup too.

garry-ringrose-receives-medical-attention Ringrose suffered the injury in the first half. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ringrose suffered the injury in the first half of the victory against Italy in Dublin and was replaced by Robbie Henshaw.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell seems likely to pick Henshaw in the number 13 shirt against France if Ringrose’s injury is as bad as feared, although Munster man Chris Farrell is another option at outside centre.

More to follow…

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from the Aviva Stadium
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie