Garry Ringrose suffers broken jaw against Italy in blow for Ireland

IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose has suffered a broken jaw during his side’s 50-17 win over Italy.

The Leinster man will now miss next weekend’s trip to Paris, where a bonus-point win over France would secure the Six Nations title for Ireland.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said Ringrose could be sidelined four to six weeks, potentially meaning he will also miss the Autumn Nations Cup too.

Ringrose suffered the injury in the first half. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ringrose suffered the injury in the first half of the victory against Italy in Dublin and was replaced by Robbie Henshaw.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell seems likely to pick Henshaw in the number 13 shirt against France if Ringrose’s injury is as bad as feared, although Munster man Chris Farrell is another option at outside centre.

More to follow…