This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'

Ireland fullback Rob Kearney feels one set-piece attack can result in Joe Schmidt’s side regaining their confidence.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,032 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4525595

IRELAND’S PLAYERS ARE just like the rest of us.

So says fullback Rob Kearney.

Joe Schmidt’s side have been suffering from a dent in their confidence caused by a defeat at home to England in the opening round of the Six Nations, with the effects still felt two weekends ago as Ireland stuttered to a bonus-point win over Italy in Rome.

To manufacture wins over Scotland and the Italians despite not being at their best is of credit to Ireland, but they have cut frustrated figures even in victory.

Rob Kearney Rob Kearney feels dips in confidence are part and parcel of life. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland have clearly been carrying the wounds of that loss to the English, which has been difficult to understand for some.

Having won a Grand Slam last year, enjoyed a series success in Australia in the summer and beaten New Zealand as recently as November, Ireland’s dip in belief in recent weeks has shown that confidence is fickle, even at the highest level of professional rugby.

“Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world, someone watching on from the stand,” says Kearney. “It’s still a human person with the same thoughts, the same negative thoughts, the same positive thoughts. We’re all the same.

“You put a guy out on the field in front of 80,000 people and a few million people watching on television and you make a mistake, it will have that effect on anybody.

“And that’s where our training comes in, our confidence, a little bit of sports psychology and mindfulness, all the little things that we do in the background to give you that ability to park it, next moment, and keep looking forward.”

With that in mind, Sunday’s Six Nations clash with France in Dublin gives Kearney and co. their latest opportunity to deliver the performance – or even the single piece of play – that can send confidence flooding through them again.

“A team’s confidence can come back in one set-piece, three or four phases of play, where passing is really accurate, you find the holes or the gaps that you scouted during the week, people running onto the ball at pace, you score a try at the end of it, everyone is jumping in on top of each other, celebrating a try,” says the experienced 32-year-old.

“The great thing about a team lacking a little bit of confidence is that it just takes a small spark to get it back. That is what we will be hoping for early on at the weekend.”

Rob Kearney Ireland have been short of their best in this Six Nations. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The return of a handful of players from injury issues could also bring fresh energy into the Ireland squad this weekend, with CJ Stander, Jack Conan, Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour and Tadhg Beirne set to return to the selection mix.

Ireland will be without Robbie Henshaw and Dan Leavy against les Bleus, while Joey Carbery remains a doubt with his hamstring injury, but the reinforcements are timely.

Chris Farrell has done a good job at outside centre in the last two games, but Ringrose’s return to fitness after a hamstring issue could be important – Ireland having missed his creative and intelligent influence at key moments.

“I think he is a very complete player,” says Kearney of Ringrose. “He has very few weaknesses in his game – he’s quick, he’s a superb defender, a good communicator, a good distributor.

“So, him coming back into the squad when he came back in on Monday night was very welcome.

“Chris has been really good over the last couple of weeks too, he’s given us a lot of go-forward ball. He’s a big, strong man and he does have a really good ability to distribute too.

“I’m sure that’s one area that he and a lot of us across the backline have probably lacked a little bit over the last couple of weeks.”

Cian Healy and captain Rory Best are set to return to Ireland’s starting front row after being rested for the clash with Italy, while James Ryan is expected back in the second row having also been taken out of the firing line in Rome.

Rob Kearney with fans Kearney at last week's opening training session in Belfast. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ryan could partner Iain Henderson in the second row, while Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier are favourites for the flanker slots on either side of Stander or Conan.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton’s quest for their best form is expected to continue at halfback, with Aki and Ringrose perhaps partnering in midfield, and the back three of Keith Earls, Jacob Stockdale and Kearney possibly continuing.

“It’s very strong,” says Kearney of his understanding with Earls and Stockdale. “We’re always trying to work on it. Backfield, edge defence is becoming increasingly important in the game so I think the thing about it is that if we’re off a little bit, you can be very heavily exposed.

“You have to be absolutely bang on perfect every phase of the play. A small lapse in concentration in the team can be punished.

“Even a few times [in training against the Ireland U20s] in Belfast on Friday, there were a few things where we got pulled apart.

“And it just puts the team under pressure if the opposition finds some grass, finds some corners and it gives them a bit of an impetus into the game.

“We feel a huge amount of responsibility to make sure we’re squeaky clean right throughout the game.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    France will 'sniff blood' as they aim to pressure Ireland's 'weaknesses'
    Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Spurs hold their nerve as Kane strike sees Tottenham into Champions League quarter-final
    Spurs hold their nerve as Kane strike sees Tottenham into Champions League quarter-final
    Holders Real Madrid dumped out of Europe in humiliation against majestic Ajax
    Chelsea appeal Fifa's two-window transfer ban and could still make summer signings
    IRELAND
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    Brilliant Balbirnie levels ODI series for Ireland
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer confirms Sanchez's sideline spell and refuses to rule out PSG comeback
    Solskjaer confirms Sanchez's sideline spell and refuses to rule out PSG comeback
    Lukaku hits out at media 'lies' following report of Pogba rift
    Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie