Henshaw and Leavy set to miss Ireland's clash with France

ROBBIE HENSHAW AND Dan Leavy are set to miss Ireland’s Six Nations clash with France on Sunday.

The Leinster pair have returned to their province this week to continue their rehabilitation from injury.

25-year-old Henshaw hasn't played since starting at fullback against England. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Henshaw has been sidelined with a dead leg in recent weeks and the issue is frustratingly taking some time to clear, while Leavy has been out of action since December with a calf complaint.

Both players were part of the Ireland camp in Belfast last week but have not rejoined the squad at Carton House this week as Joe Schmidt’s men prepare to face les Bleus in Dublin on Sunday.

An IRFU injury update today said that Henshaw is “improving more slowly than hoped and he will continue his rehab this week,” while Leavy “will continue to increase his running volume outside of team training in the early part of this week.”

Joey Carbery, meanwhile, is “progressing well through his hamstring rehab and will be managed across the early part of the week.” The out-half suffered the hamstring injury in training the week of Ireland’s win over Italy.

Ireland are set to name their extended squad for the closing two rounds of the Six Nations tomorrow morning, and it is set to include the fit-again CJ Stander, Garry Ringrose, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway and Tadhg Beirne.

