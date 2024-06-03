Ringrose return provides Leinster boost, injuries rule out Munster trio

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have declared their hands with injury updates ahead of this weekend’s URC quarter-finals.

The big news for Leinster is that Garry Ringrose is back in full training this week, having come back from a shoulder injury that has left him sidelined since January.

Leinster have revealed that Ringrose is available for selection, a major boost as they get set to meet Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday with kick-off at 5pm.

Charlie Ngatai came through the Connacht game at the weekend with no issues after his return from a shoulder injury, but Jack Conan was withdrawn as a precaution and will be further assessed this week.

Tommy O’Brien is uled out with a hamstring injury, while Jason Jenkins (knee), Liam Turner (arm), Lee Barron (shoulder), and Alex Soroka (foot) continue to be sidelined through injury.

Munster have been hit with absentees ahead of Friday night’s tie with the Ospreys at Thomond Park at 7.35pm.

Rory Scannell will undergo surgery next week after suffering an ankle injury against Ulster.

Tom Ahern suffered an ankle/lower leg injury in the same game, undergoing a scan today and will be unavailable for the coming weeks.

Joey Carbery also suffered an injury versus Ulster, a thumb problem meaning he is unavailable this week.

There is more promising news on the injury front for Diarmuid Barron (foot), Josh Wycherley (face) & Antoine Frisch (leg/groin) as they all return to training this week.

Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder), Roman Salanoa (knee), Jean Kleyn (knee/eye), Paddy Patterson (knee), Patrick Campbell (shoulder), and Alex Nankivell (ankle) are all still out of action.