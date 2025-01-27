Turning 30, defending on the wing, and law tweaks with Ringrose

THE OPENING MINUTES of Leinster’s clash with Bath two weekends ago were humbling for Garry Ringrose, according to the man himself.

Best known as an outside centre, he had played on the wing several times before. He made his first few appearances for Leinster back in 2015 out wide, while he has shifted to the wing for his province and Ireland several times in the last few seasons.

He was outstanding on the right wing for Ireland in their 2023 World Cup win over Scotland, moving there when Mack Hansen was injured in the first half.

With Leinster’s array of backline riches bolstered by centre Jordie Barrett this season, they started Ringrose in the number 14 shirt against Bath and the Ireland international enjoyed the challenge even if he is self-critical about the English side’s early try, which came down his wing.

“I’m glad it happened early in the game anyway,” said Ringrose. “It was like, ‘Right, we’re in it now’, and it was good fun.”

So what would he do differently if he got another chance?

“Well, I think I’d maybe reset wider a bit quicker, trust Robbie [Henshaw]‘s ability to get off, and then I remember looking over my shoulder at Sam [Prendergast] in the backfield behind me and I’d be conscious of who he thinks he’s maybe marking or covering.

“And then I think if I had my time back, read Finn Russell and the challenge he poses, read him a little bit better as to what his intention is before he gets the ball or certainly as he has the ball. So there would be a few things.

“It was a good lesson. Jamie Osborne was the same just before half time when Ollie Lawrence set up the try. But at half time, we’re still able to smile and say, ‘Right, if it happens again…’ You’ve got to experience so that if it happens again you can try and stop it.

“So we were able to say that next time around, we’d be a little bit wider, be a bit more patient, read the pass, be a step ahead, which thankfully in the second half – not that we were challenged in the game way – we were able to be ready for it.”

Advertisement

To be fair to Ringrose, he had lots of excellent moments on the wing against Bath as he grew into the game.

Defending on the wing might seem similar to the responsibilities at outside centre, where Ringrose will often blitz aggressively, but he explained that there is a big difference.

“Defence-wise, what I’m lucky to have at 13 making defensive reads is a bit of a safety net if you get it wrong.

“I’d certainly rely heavily on my wingers in Ireland to cover my back when I do ultimately get it wrong and the same in Leinster.

“So not having that safety net, the try against Bath we conceded is a good example of that.

“There’s slightly different pictures in terms of reading set-piece defence, if you’re going to stay connected with your 13 or if you’re going to sit off to try and buy time, little stuff like that. But there are a lot of similarities and those different pictures are something you get used to when you’re doing it constantly.”

In attack, there are plenty of overlaps given that Leinster and Ireland’s wings are encouraged to roam around the pitch rather than just hanging out wide.

But Ringrose outlined that there is one underappreciated difference, with back three players tasked with instigating the kick return attack.

“From an attacking perspective, there’s dealing with the kicking side and maybe the aerial battle – being prepared for that shapes the week a bit differently,” said Ringrose.

“Even sometimes if there’s a kick battle going on, the back three will have an influence as to when you flick the switch and turn it into an attacking opportunity. At 13, you’re usually reacting to decisions they make as opposed to being the one to make decisions. But there would be a lot of similarities attack-wide also.”

If Ireland want to use him on the wing in this Six Nations, Ringrose is ready. But his biggest impacts in green have come in the number 13 shirt.

Ringrose at Ireland training in Quinta do Lago. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The Dublin man turned 30 yesterday, keeping celebrations low-key in Portugal as he ventured out for lunch and coffee with James Ryan and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Eight years on from his Test debut, Ringrose is now a 63-cap senior player for Ireland.

“It was Rónan Kelleher’s 27th birthday during the week and we were joking about it, that when he was 21 and I was 21, who was the person turning 27 for him and 30 for me in the group because at that time when we were 21, they certainly seemed really old! We had a bit of craic about it.”

Ringrose was always a mature character but he now has a six-month-old son with his partner, so his downtime away from rugby is busy.

Yet he remains as diligent as ever, having found a formula in the build-up to games that he believes leaves him ready to perform. He’s always looking for ways to get better – he bought a hypobaric chamber a couple of years ago – but he knows how to get himself in the right “mode or zone” to play.

And he is always fascinated by the minutiae of the game. Things like some of the new law tweaks such as defending scrum-halves no longer being allowed to go beyond the tunnel of the scrum.

“Maybe not so much around the pitch further out but certainly when you’re defending scrums on your own goal line, not having the nine to be able to play high and arguably cut off one side, ” said Ringrose.

“That’s one big area, defending scrums or attacking scrums in the opposition 22 is a really good opportunity. Certainly the midfield scrums, which were always the tough ones, but sometimes most teams would have employed the nine to pure pressure on the base at one side to force a team if they wanted to go one way to play a bit deeper.

“But now teams will have both sides to attack, so trying to come up with strategies and plans, stuff like that is a good challenge.”

More than a decade into his professional career, Ringrose still loves those details.