Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 17 December 2021
Advertisement

Anderson beats Lewis in battle of 2-time world champions, disappointment for Lisa Ashton

The pair had twice met in the final of the World Championship.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 11:53 PM
58 minutes ago 575 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5633133
Gary Anderson speaks to Sky Sports after winning his match against Adrian Lewis.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Gary Anderson speaks to Sky Sports after winning his match against Adrian Lewis.
Gary Anderson speaks to Sky Sports after winning his match against Adrian Lewis.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WORLD NUMBER six Gary Anderson came from behind to oust fellow two-time champion Adrian Lewis at the William Hill World Championship on Thursday.

The pair had twice met in the final but this time they crossed paths in the second round at Alexandra Palace.

Lewis, who is now ranked 35, made the brighter start and took the first set 3-2 but Anderson powered back to prevail 3-1 by taking nine of the last 10 legs.

The Scot, who hit three maximums and averaged 93.74, told Sky Sports: “I have got a lot of respect for Aidy. He is one of the good guys.

“I’m trying a new set of darts. The doubles were all right, the scoring wasn’t quite there but it’s going well.”

Anderson, who turns 51 on December 22, will not play again until the third round begins after the Christmas break.

He said: “I usually play two or three games before Christmas but I’ve played just one. I’m actually going to have my birthday at home for the first time in nine years. I’ll enjoy every minute of it.

“I’m feeling good. I’ve just to try to play darts, (take) each game as it comes. I have not got any high hopes. I’ll just throw (darts).”

In the day’s other second-round match, world number 22 Daryl Gurney made it through with a 3-1 victory over a battling Ricky Evans.

The former World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals winner triumphed after Evans missed four darts to take the match to a deciding set.

In first-round action, Lisa Ashton’s hopes of winning a first match at the tournament were dashed as she lost 3-0 to Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Another Dutch player, Chris Landman, claimed a 3-0 win over fellow World Championship debutant Scott Mitchell.

Hampshire’s Chas Barstow enjoyed his first appearance in the event as he beat Canada’s John Norman Jnr 3-1 to set up a meeting with three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.

Finally,Ryan Meikle of Ipswich beat German teenager Fabian Schmutzler 3-0.

It was also a good day for the Irish trio competing, which you can read about in more detail here.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie