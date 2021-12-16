Limerick native O'Connor prevails at World Darts Championship

IT WAS A day to remember for Limerick’s Willie O’Connor, as he edged out USA’s Danny Lauby at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

O’Connor went 2-0 up in sets before Lauby threatened a remarkable comeback, levelling the match, only for the Irishman to prevail amid a thrilling sudden-death finale that you can watch below.

𝗢'𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗜𝗧!



WHAT. A. MATCH. 🤯🔥



Danny Lauby Jnr wires D18 for a 121 finish and a famous victory, but 'The Magpie' pins tops to snatch a deciding leg victory!



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/r3pWd8lLhG — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 16, 2021

It was a good day in general for Irish competitors.

Carlow native Steve Lennon overcame Madars Razma 3-1, while Derry’s Daryl Gurney beat Ricky Evans by the same scoreline.

You can watch both climaxes below.

𝗦𝗖𝗨𝗕𝗔 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗟𝗦 𝗜𝗧! 🤿



Steve Lennon comes through a hard-fought battle with Madars Razma, closing out a 3-1 set victory!



📺 Up next 👉 Scott Mitchell v Chris Landman pic.twitter.com/2exFsZtaUE — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 16, 2021