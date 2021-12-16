Membership : Access or Sign Up
Limerick native O'Connor prevails at World Darts Championship

Elsewhere, there were victories for Steve Lennon and Daryl Gurney.

IT WAS A day to remember for Limerick’s Willie O’Connor, as he edged out USA’s Danny Lauby at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

O’Connor went 2-0 up in sets before Lauby threatened a remarkable comeback, levelling the match, only for the Irishman to prevail amid a thrilling sudden-death finale that you can watch below.

It was a good day in general for Irish competitors.

Carlow native Steve Lennon overcame Madars Razma 3-1, while Derry’s Daryl Gurney beat Ricky Evans by the same scoreline.

You can watch both climaxes below.

