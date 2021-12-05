Former Longford Town player returns as manager for 2022 season

FORMER LONGFORD TOWN player Gary Cronin has returned to the side as first team manager for the 2022 season, the club has announced.

Cronin, who made over 50 appearances for Longford Town, replaces Daire Doyle who vacated the role last month with John Martin stepping in for the last three games of what was a disappointing season.

Longford were relegated from the Premier Division after a defeat to Drogheda United, and picked up just two wins during the campaign.

Cronin, who is also a former coach and assistant manager, takes over at Longford having managed Bray Wanderers since 2018.

“I’m delighted to be back at Longford Town Football Club,” Cronin told the club website following his appointment.

“I’ve spent 10 seasons of my LOI football career at this great club as a player, coach and assistant so I’m relishing the challenge to manage the club next season.”

Head of Operations & Media, James Donnelly added:

“It’s great to have Gary back at the club again. He’s a Town legend at this stage…from being a player to a coach to returning to the club now as Manager. I’m sure all the Town supporters will get behind him from the get-go. There’s exciting times ahead.”

