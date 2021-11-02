Manager Daire Doyle leaves Longford Town as wretched season draws to a close

DAIRE DOYLE HAS left his post as Longford Town manager, as the club’s miserable season in the Premier Division draws to a close.

Longford were relegated three weeks ago following a defeat to Drogheda United, and have won just twice all season. They’ve collected 14 points from 33 league games so far, and are 25 points adrift of second-from-bottom Finn Harps. John Martin takes over for the final three games of the season.

“Longford Town Football Club announces the departure by mutual consent of Manager Daire Doyle”, read a brief statement.

“The club thanks Daire for his efforts over these past seasons. John Martin has been appointed acting Manager for the remainder of the 2021 SSE Airtricity League season.”

Doyle stepped up from his role as Neale Fenn’s assistant to take charge at Longford in 2019, and led them to an improbable promotion through the play-offs last year, beating Shelbourne to take their place in the Premier Division.