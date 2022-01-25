Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 25 January 2022
'Officially hanging up the boots' - Gary Dicker calls time on his playing career

The experienced Dubliner, currently on the books of Brighton as a player-coach, says he has ‘lived the dream’.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 11:09 AM
Gary Dicker in action for Kilmarnock last season.
Image: PA
Gary Dicker in action for Kilmarnock last season.
Gary Dicker in action for Kilmarnock last season.
Image: PA

GARY DICKER HAS called time on his playing career.

Most recently a player-coach with Brighton & Hove Albion U23′s, Dicker announced the news on Twitter this morning.

“Officially retired and hanging up the boots,” he wrote “A big thank you to all the clubs, fans, players, staff and managers I’ve played with and played for. I’ve lived the dream… doing something I’ve loved day in, day out. Thank you.”

The experienced Dubliner, 35, is a former Republic of Ireland U21 and U19 international.

Dicker began his senior career at UCD in the League of Ireland in 2004, before joining Birmingham City on a brief loan spell. In 2007, he signed for Stockport County and established himself as a regular in their League Two side, helping steer them to promotion.

After a loan stint with Brighton in League One, the midfielder signed on a permanent deal, scoring six goals in 138 appearances across four-and-a-half seasons.

Dicker then had spells at Rochdale, Crawley Town and Carlisle United, before a successful chapter with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership from 2016 to 2021.

There, he played almost 200 times and took his first steps into coaching as part of temporary management team.

Last summer, he returned to the Seagulls in a player-coach capacity with the academy.

He discussed his role with The42 in October

