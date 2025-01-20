Waterford appoint Gary Hunt to lead women's team into maiden LOI season

WATERFORD FC HAVE appointed Gary Hunt as head coach of their women’s team ahead of the club’s maiden League of Ireland campaign.

Hunt, who holds a Uefa Pro Licence, was most recently manager of Cobh Ramblers with whom he finished eighth in the First Division last year.

Hunt is no stranger to Waterford FC, however, having worked with club’s boys’ and men’s sides for several years before taking the senior management plunge with Cobh.

The 43-year-old originally joined the Blues’ coaching setup as head of youth development in 2019, coaching the Waterford U19 men’s team to the league title that same year.

Hunt joined the club’s senior coaching team in 2022 and achieved promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division as part of Keith Long’s backroom staff in 2023, with Waterford beating Cork City in a promotion/relegation play-off.

And ahead of Waterford women’s League of Ireland debut away to Treaty United on 8 March, Hunt said he was “delighted” to return to the RSC.

“An opportunity came over the last few weeks and it was something I wasn’t hesitant about taking,” Hunt added. “I’m really looking forward to getting started with the group, and taking Waterford into a new era.

“I have a background here in the academy and first team where I’ve had some brilliant successes on the pitch, and I’m looking forward now to hopefully carrying that over to the women’s side.

“What success looks like for us over the first year might be a bit different but I’m really looking forward to taking this group and setting up something for Waterford that has been a long time coming.”