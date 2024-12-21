The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Gary Hurley drops to 10 off the lead at Mauritius Open
GARY HURLEY DROPPED to 10 shots off the leaders at the Mauritius Open after a third-round 73.
The Waterford man had been in the mix going into today’s play, six adrift of the pace setters.
Two double bogeys and three bogeys peppered a round that also saw six birdies.
Eddie Pepperell of England and South Africa’s Dylan Naidoo are neck and neck with a share of the lead on 11-under.
Naidoo produced a fine 66 – six birdies from his first seven holes set the tone – for the clubhouse lead before Pepperell rose to the challenge and tied things up with a birdie on the 18th.
That also meant that Denmark’s Jacob Skov Olesen is one shot off the lead after his 69 left him on 10-under-par.
