Gary Hurley drops to 10 off the lead at Mauritius Open

GARY HURLEY DROPPED to 10 shots off the leaders at the Mauritius Open after a third-round 73.

The Waterford man had been in the mix going into today’s play, six adrift of the pace setters.

Two double bogeys and three bogeys peppered a round that also saw six birdies.

Eddie Pepperell of England and South Africa’s Dylan Naidoo are neck and neck with a share of the lead on 11-under.

Naidoo produced a fine 66 – six birdies from his first seven holes set the tone – for the clubhouse lead before Pepperell rose to the challenge and tied things up with a birdie on the 18th.

That also meant that Denmark’s Jacob Skov Olesen is one shot off the lead after his 69 left him on 10-under-par.