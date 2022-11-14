Hurley and Murphy remain in hunt for DP Tour cards

GARY HURLEY OF West Waterford and Kinsale’s John Murphy have both moved closer to attaining DP Tour Cards after shooting 65 and 67 respectively in the fourth round at the 90-hole Qualifying School in Spain.

The top 25 and ties after six rounds at Infinitum in Tarragona will be awarded cards.

Hurley, 16-under-par, is sixth, while Murphy is nine-under par and tied for 35th spot.

Cormac Sharvin narrowly missed out on being among the top 70 plus ties to make it to the final two rounds after a fourth round 68 left him three-under-par and tied for 83rd place.

Jonathan Caldwell and Paul Dunne also both failed to make the cut for the final two rounds.

Caldwell shot a fourth round 71 to sit two-under par, in a tie for 93rd place. Dunne carded a 73 to leave himself on level par and tied for 103rd.

Murphy tees off at 9.05am tomorrow for his fifth round and Hurley tees off at 10.55am.