Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 14 November 2022
Advertisement

Hurley and Murphy remain in hunt for DP Tour cards

The top 25 and ties after six rounds will be awarded cards.

56 minutes ago 833 Views 1 Comment
John Murphy.
John Murphy.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

GARY HURLEY OF West Waterford and Kinsale’s John Murphy have both moved closer to attaining DP Tour Cards after shooting 65 and 67 respectively in the fourth round at the 90-hole Qualifying School in Spain.

The top 25 and ties after six rounds at Infinitum in Tarragona will be awarded cards.

Hurley, 16-under-par, is sixth, while Murphy is nine-under par and tied for 35th spot.

Cormac Sharvin narrowly missed out on being among the top 70 plus ties to make it to the final two rounds after a fourth round 68 left him three-under-par and tied for 83rd place.

Jonathan Caldwell and Paul Dunne also both failed to make the cut for the final two rounds.

Caldwell shot a fourth round 71 to sit two-under par, in a tie for 93rd place. Dunne carded a 73 to leave himself on level par and tied for 103rd.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Murphy tees off at 9.05am tomorrow for his fifth round and Hurley tees off at 10.55am. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie