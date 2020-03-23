This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gary Lineker self-isolating after son displays coronavirus symptoms

The former England captain’s son George has shown signs of Covid-19.

By Press Association Monday 23 Mar 2020, 1:02 PM
Gary Lineker (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston
Gary Lineker (file pic).
Gary Lineker (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER Gary Lineker has entered self-isolation after his son George displayed coronavirus symptoms.

The Match of the Day presenter, 59, revealed his 28-year-old son had lost his senses of taste and smell — symptoms recently associated with the virus, alongside the more established indicators of a fever and persistent cough.

Lineker Sr wrote on Twitter: “In self isolation as @GeorgeLineker has symptoms.

“They’re not the regular ones, but complete loss of sense of taste and smell. Odd these have not been pointed out much.

“Been nearly a week and has spent time at mine. I’ve been vigilant, hand washing/distancing but isolation it is.

“Worth being careful if you lose your sense of taste and smell. You could unknowingly have the virus. I checked all this with a doctor before sharing the information. Stay safe.”

Lineker’s Match of the Day show was not broadcast on 14 March due to the postponement of all Premier League football, but returned in the form of a televised podcast last Saturday.

Press Association

