Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Jim Gavin denies reports that Jason Sherlock has left Dublin's management set-up

Reports this week suggested that Sherlock had left Gavin’s backroom team.

By Cian Roche Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 3:17 PM
10 minutes ago 433 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4486663
Jim Gavin and Jason Sherlock before last night's game against Kerry.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Jim Gavin and Jason Sherlock before last night's game against Kerry.
Jim Gavin and Jason Sherlock before last night's game against Kerry.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

JIM GAVIN WAS quick to dispel any rumours that former Dublin star Jason Sherlock had left his management team following last night’s league defeat to Kerry.

Reports this week suggested that Sherlock had departed Gavin’s management set-up, but his presence last night at Austin Stack Park appeared to fly in the face of talk of his exit.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday night’s game, Gavin addressed the rumours regarding Sherlock’s future.

“Why journalists or how they report on conjecture and rumour, that’s your profession not mine,” he said.

Asked whether Sherlock had left the panel he replied: “Not in the least, not in the slightest.”

Jim Gavin Jim Gavin watched his Dublin side lose out to Kerry by a single point at Austin Stack Park last night. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

The Dublin manager  also went on to address questions regarding a possible return to the inter-county panel for five-time All Ireland winner, Diarmuid Connolly.

“I can confirm that that is certainly not the case,” he said in response to rumours that Connolly had been training with former Dublin forward, Bryan Cullen.

He added: “If any player wants to volunteer their time for inter-county football, we’ll always look at them.

“The door has always remained open for any player who has either been with us in the past, or who wants to join us who hasn’t entered the squad yet.

“I think you saw a couple of players there tonight putting their hand up for a jersey.”

