Gavin Bazunu completes move to Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City.

Bazunu moves to St Mary’s on a five-year deal in a move that could be worth up to €18.5 million.

Capped 10 times by Ireland, the 20-year-old started his career at Shamrock Rovers and spent time on loan at League One sides Rochdale and Portsmouth.

Bazunu was named in the PFA League One team of the season following his impressive performances for Pompey.

“I’m delighted to be here. It’s been in the works for a few weeks and I’m really happy that we’ve got everything over the line, and I’m just excited to see what’s ahead,” said Bazunu.

“I feel like it’s a place I can come and develop and learn my game. The biggest thing is opportunity – the fact that I can come here and have a chance to play regular football. Just to be given that opportunity to fight for my place is the biggest thing that I could’ve asked for.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl added: “As a club, we are always on the lookout for young talent and Gavin is a very exciting addition to the squad. We believe he has tremendous potential to improve and will give us great competition for places in the goalkeeping department.

“He is a goalkeeper with a very modern style of play, comfortable in the build-up phase, who has developed physically through some very important loan moves early in his career.

“He is already an international goalkeeper, which is very rare for his age. Coming from Manchester City, we know he has learned from some of the very best coaches and teammates, and coming here gives him more opportunities to develop his game through playing in the Premier League.”