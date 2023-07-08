Five years after leaving Ireland, Bazunu must deal with adversity rather than opportunity

ALL GAVIN BAZUNU has really known since making his debut for Shamrock Rovers’ first team is being first choice.

But it’s been far from straightforward.

Bazunu has taken risks, trusted himself to succeed outside of his comfort zone and, more often than not, backed it up when it’s mattered most.

It’s now five years since he became Rovers’ youngest ever player, and next month marks the anniversary of his move to Manchester City in the summer of 2018.

Five years of refusing to stand still and embracing the challenge of the various steps up he has demanded of himself.

As Pep Guardiola told The 42 last year, the teenager made an instant impression on him and the club’s head of goalkeeping, Xabier Mancisidor.

“We were incredibly impressed. What impressed us was the personality that he has. How he communicates, how he guides the lines, the back four, the other people [around him],” Guardiola enthused.

“He’s so brave. He is doing it and it’s not easy for any age. You know, he is a top, top goalkeeper.”

Bazunu wasn’t content to get too comfortable in the City academy, even if he was given the chance to train with the first team. As he explained this week after donating €5,000 worth of boots as part of a Rovers initiative for academy players, the early days in Manchester provided the sternest test in a burgeoning career.

“The mental side of it is a massive part of the game and I think that was one of the most challenging things. To move away from home at such a young age, to be integrated into a squad of players where you’re a bit of an outcast and to be still able to find your way and perform at your highest level while not being in your comfort zone.”

Bazunu’s exposure to a first-team environment in the League of Ireland set him apart from a lot of his contemporaries at City.

And the experiences he had, not to mention demands placed on him, are probably what made him feel like that outcast.

“That’s one of the biggest challenges I’ve had so far, moving away from home. And you can understand why so many other players struggle moving away from home to play in academies and a young age,” he continued.

“I think that’s another reason why we should learn to develop our players back home and get them first team football over here, let them mature more and give them a chance to move over.

“I know there would have been a lot of other lads in the Manchester City academy that would have struggled on their first loan because that would have been their first experience in a men’s changing room.

“But for me, having that eight to 12 months back here and that experience of what it is like having to play with men and being in that changing room was a massive headstart for me.”

That is why Bazunu pushed to leave City early during his development. Rochdale, on the outskirts of Manchester, was a handy starting point in terms of logistics. But League Two was an unsparing time.

The Dubliner thrived.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Bazunu in action for Ireland last month. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

When he returned to City that summer, again he was not prepared to hang around and feel comfortable.

League One Portsmouth brought different challenges, a higher standard – and demands, again – as well as relocating to the very south of England. Bazunu’s temprament, and ability, were evident.

He also began to establish himself with Ireland, emerging at a time of flux as Stephen Kenny set about an overhaul of an aging squad that needed to be refreshed.

Again, Bazunu continued on his upward curve.

Then came last summer, when City had a decision to make about his future.

Southampton made their interest known and a deal worth up to €18m was agreed. There had been concrete interest from Spain, not to mention Everton, but the chance to push to be a Premier League regular in what appeared a stable, progressive club, appealed.

Ralph Hasenhüttl was the head coach who signed off on the deal when the club pressed ahead with a hefty investment in youth.

Despite the outlay on Bazunu, he did not join as the guaranteed No.1. Alex McCarthy, the experienced operator who had just signed a new contract, was deemed in pole position.

Bazunu won Hasenhüttl over even more, not to mention the club’s goalkeeping coach, Andrew Sparkes, and was handed the jersey.

But the Austrian boss was on shaky ground. Key members of his coaching staff left in a shake up and it did not have the desired impact. He left in November, replaced by Nathan Jones, who also departed just three months later.

Caught in the maelstrom, Bazunu toiled with the rest of his teammates.

Ruben Selles, who arrived as assistant to Hasenhüttl in June 2022, was the Dubliner’s third permanent manager of the season. He was dropped for McCarthy with six games to go and relegation – which was on the cards for months – was soon confirmed.

Jamie Carragher pin-pointed Bazunu as a problem because his expected save stats were below par. “Nothing anyone else can say can really bear any relevance to me,” he said in response this week.

“Because I know I’m very honest with myself and that will get me to the next level.”

Alamy Stock Photo Bazunu up against Manchester City's Erling Haaland last season. Alamy Stock Photo

His next challenge is not about returning to the Premier League, where he feels he is capable of getting back to, but re-establishing himself at Southampton under his fourth manager in a year.

His own confidence and belief may not have been eroded but it’s chipped away elsewhere.

Russell Martin has taken charge and they met in person for the first time when Bazunu returned for pre-season on Thursday.

The new season brings with it a different kind of challenge for him during his time in England.

People are now looking at how he responds to adversity rather than simply dealing with opportunity.

Bazunu will have to be primed for this latest test of character in a career that still offers so much but remains laced with uncertainty.