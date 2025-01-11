King crowns Dan Moore clean sweep for Gavin Cromwell

THE KING OR PRS led home a clean sweep for Gavin Cromwell in the €119,000 SBK Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse.

Conor Stone-Walsh made the most of his 5lb claim to steer the 11-2 winner clear by two and three-quarter lengths, having come through with a dream run on the inside to hit the front approaching the final fence.

They were followed home by stablemates Path d’Oroux and the fast-finishing Midnight It Is, partnered by Keith Donoghue and Sean Flanagan respectively.

Gordon Elliott’s American Mike kept on well to fare best of the rest in fourth.

The King Of Prs claimed a hat-trick of wins at Listowel, Wexford and Limerick last season before later going on to fall in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham and a return to Prestbury Park could be on the cards.

“It’s brilliant to win it, and brilliant to have the second and third as well,” said Cromwell.

“He was a very cheap purchase as a store and he has kept improving. He has plenty of size and scope and there is no reason he won’t keep improving.

“Keith was a little bit annoyed with himself that he came wide on him in Leopardstown at Christmas and he wasn’t beaten far. He came out of it well, he’s tough and hardy.

“Conor is great value for the claim and that was a big help. It’s nearly like a free 5lb.

“You have to feel sorry for Path d’Oroux, he’s threatened to win a big one and has missed again, but he ran really well.

“Unfortunately, he’ll probably go up another couple of pounds for that and it’ll leave it tougher for him, but that’s the nature of it.

“Midnight It Is ran a cracker as well, he was a little bit keen early and Sean took him back out of it and he came home well.

“I suppose they could all end up running in the Grand Annual.”