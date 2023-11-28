Former Ireland internationals Duffy and Miller join Connacht coaching team for Women's Interpros

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONALS Gavin Duffy and Alison Miller will join the Connacht coaching ticket for the 2024 Women’s Interprovincial Championships.

Sportsground legend Duffy, who is also the province’s senior commercial manager, will join the set-up as skills coach next season, while Grand Slam-winning wing Miller comes in as backs coach.

Advertisement

High performance coach Lisa Ryan is a third new face for 2024.

Head coach Emer O’Dowd confirmed her full management ticket on Tuesday, with Larissa Muldoon (coach), Laura Feely (scrum coach), Hubert Kowalski (S&C) and Caileen Meehan (physio) all returning for another campaign, as does team manager Jill O’Malley.

Connacht won both of their home interpros in 2023, beating both Leinster and Ulster, before losing the third/fourth-place play-off against Ulster.

“We want to build on last year’s performances and I truly believe this management team will challenge these players to improve and excel in a high-performance environment,” O’Dowd said on Tuesday.

“In my opinion, this is one of the best squads I have been lucky enough to be involved with. From existing players to young blood coming through, the competition for selection will give us headaches in a good way.

“I’m looking forward to what the new season brings.”