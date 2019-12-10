This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21 midfielder set to commit long-term future to Bournemouth

Dublin teenager Gavin Kilkenny will reportedly sign a new long-term deal with the Premier League club.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 3:42 PM
11 minutes ago 334 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4926075
Bounemouth youngster Gavin Kilkenny.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Bounemouth youngster Gavin Kilkenny.
Bounemouth youngster Gavin Kilkenny.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IRELAND U21 MIDFIELDER Gavin Kilkenny is set to agree a new long-term deal with AFC Bournemouth.

Local outlet The Daily Echo reports that the 19-year-old Dubliner is in line to be rewarded for his recent exploits as he locks down his future with the Cherries. 

Kilkenny was handed a chance to impress by first-team boss Eddie Howe in a pre-season friendly against Lyon in August, and he did just that with a man-of-the-match performance.

He has further staked his claim at the club, starting in both of Bournemouth’s Carabao Cup fixtures and three Premier League Cup group games for the U21s.

Kilkenny — who has been involved with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21s of late — was named in a Premier League squad for the first time in the Cherries’ 3-2 November defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

The St Kevin’s Boys graduate joined the English outfit as a 16-year-old in August 2016.

“I’m 19 now so I wanted to get closer to the first team and I knew it was time to grow up,” Kilkenny recently told FAI TV. “I wanted to knuckle down so I pushed on, got a bit luck and it has paid off.

It’s great really as the club have really backed me and given me the opportunity to impress in pre-season and in the cup as well.

“I’ve made a lot of progress but I’ve not changed too much of what I do anyways. I’m just really enjoying my football at the moment and being part of this squad.”

“If you are with them every day you are only going to improve and you can kind of see that sometimes,” the teenager also said earlier this season, in quotes via The Daily Echo.

“It’s only good, it’s all positive steps in the right direction.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie