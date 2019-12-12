This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'This is just the start for him' - Irish midfielder Kilkenny rewarded with new deal at Bournemouth

The teenager has put pen to paper with the Premier League club.

By Ben Blake Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 4:22 PM
Gavin Kilkenny signing up.
Image: afcb.co.uk
Gavin Kilkenny signing up.
Gavin Kilkenny signing up.
Image: afcb.co.uk

BOURNEMOUTH HAVE HANDED Ireland U21 midfielder Gavin Kilkenny a new and improved contract. 

The 19-year-old was promoted to the Cherries’ first-team squad for a pre-season camp in Spain, and caught the eye of manager Eddie Howe with his man-of-the-match performance in a friendly win over Lyon

This season, St Kevin’s Boys product Kilkenny has featured twice in the EFL Cup, while he was also named on the bench during the recent Premier League defeat to Tottenham. 

The Dubliner has also lined out for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21s during the current qualification campaign. 

imago-20190910 Kilkenny (left) in action for Ireland's U21s against Sweden. Source: Imago/PA Images

“I’m delighted that Gavin has signed a new long-term contract at the club,” said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake. 

He has huge potential and has made real progress over the past six months to become a regular around the first team squad.

“Gavin fully deserved his first team debut earlier this season but this is just the start for him, and we look forward to him continuing his development under Eddie Howe and his coaching staff.”

Ben Blake
