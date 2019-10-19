This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Moynihan closing in on European Tour card ahead of final round in Paris

The Dubliner is tied for fifth after carding a three-under 68 at the Open de France.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 7:15 PM
Gavin Moynihan [file pic].
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND’S GAVIN MOYINHAN is well positioned to retain his European Tour card as he sits five shots off the lead ahead of the final round at the Open de France. 

Moynihan, who fell agonisingly short of a hole-in-one on Friday, is in a tie for fifth place on eight-under overall after a three-under 68 in the third round.

The Dubliner is currently 162nd in the Race to Dubai and will need a strong finish to the season to help him get inside the top 117.

Another encouraging display tomorrow strengthens Moynihan’s chances of keeping his card as Nicolas Colsaerts takes a three-shot lead into the final round in Paris.

Colsaerts has not won a European Tour tournament since 2012, but a four-under 67 in his third round put the Belgian 13 under with a nice cushion at Le Golf National.

The 36-year-old can retain his playing privileges with a victory on Sunday and he enhanced his chances of achieving that on moving day.

Colsaerts hit the turn in 34 after making back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth holes, then made another three gains on the back nine with just one bogey at 17.

George Coetzee shared the lead with Colsaerts after the second round in Paris, but the South African will start the last round with ground to make up after signing for a one-under 70.

Coetzee dropped a shot at the second but gained momentum after the turn with three birdies in a row, only for a double bogey at the 13th to halt his charge.

Jamie Donaldson rose into a share of third place with a brilliant five-under 66, a bogey at 13 the only blemish on the Welshman’s card.

Kurt Kitayama is alongside Donaldson on nine under, while Richie Ramsay, Moynihan and Joachim B Hansen are a further stroke back.

Hansen showed great character to recover from a quintuple bogey at 13, birdying the next four holes to move into a share of fifth spot. 

The42 Team

