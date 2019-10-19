Moynihan closing in on European Tour card ahead of final round in Paris

IRELAND’S GAVIN MOYINHAN is well positioned to retain his European Tour card as he sits five shots off the lead ahead of the final round at the Open de France.

Moynihan, who fell agonisingly short of a hole-in-one on Friday, is in a tie for fifth place on eight-under overall after a three-under 68 in the third round.

The Dubliner is currently 162nd in the Race to Dubai and will need a strong finish to the season to help him get inside the top 117.

Another encouraging display tomorrow strengthens Moynihan’s chances of keeping his card as Nicolas Colsaerts takes a three-shot lead into the final round in Paris.

Colsaerts has not won a European Tour tournament since 2012, but a four-under 67 in his third round put the Belgian 13 under with a nice cushion at Le Golf National.

The 36-year-old can retain his playing privileges with a victory on Sunday and he enhanced his chances of achieving that on moving day.

Colsaerts hit the turn in 34 after making back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth holes, then made another three gains on the back nine with just one bogey at 17.

George Coetzee shared the lead with Colsaerts after the second round in Paris, but the South African will start the last round with ground to make up after signing for a one-under 70.

Coetzee dropped a shot at the second but gained momentum after the turn with three birdies in a row, only for a double bogey at the 13th to halt his charge.

Jamie Donaldson rose into a share of third place with a brilliant five-under 66, a bogey at 13 the only blemish on the Welshman’s card.

Kurt Kitayama is alongside Donaldson on nine under, while Richie Ramsay, Moynihan and Joachim B Hansen are a further stroke back.

Hansen showed great character to recover from a quintuple bogey at 13, birdying the next four holes to move into a share of fifth spot.

Live leaderboard here

