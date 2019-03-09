Gearóid Morrissey's wonder-strike the pick of the bunch in last night's seven-goal thriller in Ballybofey

Oh Gearoid Morrissey... Stick the fry on and savour this outrageous goal from the @CorkCityFC man against @FinnHarpss last night which helped John Caulfield's men to edge a seven-goal thriller. Stunning #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/fiGOkBKDGT — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 9, 2019 Source: RTÉ Sport /Twitter

CORK CITY PICKED up just their second win of the season last night and were pushed all the way by Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

The two sides played out a seven-goal thriller at Finn Park, with John Caulfield’s men coming out on the right side of a 4-3 scoreline.

Caolan McAleer opened the scoring for the home side inside two minutes before Conor McCarthy brought Cork back on level terms on the 15 minute mark.

Mark Coyle nudged Ollie Horgan’s side back in front before Gearóid Morrissey scored the first of his two goals with this wonderful dipping effort.

His second, a 25-yard strike, coupled with Graham Cummins finish on 70 minutes put daylight between themselves and Harps.

Raf Cretaro’s goal nine minutes from time couldn’t muster a comeback for the Donegal side, leaving them just a point above the relegation zone.

