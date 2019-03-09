This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gearóid Morrissey's wonder-strike the pick of the bunch in last night's seven-goal thriller in Ballybofey

Cork City ran out 4-3 winners over Finn Harps on Friday evening.

By Cian Roche Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 10:31 AM
CORK CITY PICKED up just their second win of the season last night and were pushed all the way by Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

The two sides played out a seven-goal thriller at Finn Park, with John Caulfield’s men coming out on the right side of a 4-3 scoreline.

Caolan McAleer opened the scoring for the home side inside two minutes before Conor McCarthy brought Cork back on level terms on the 15 minute mark.

Mark Coyle nudged Ollie Horgan’s side back in front before Gearóid Morrissey scored the first of his two goals with this wonderful dipping effort.

His second, a 25-yard strike, coupled with Graham Cummins finish on 70 minutes put daylight between themselves and Harps.

Raf Cretaro’s goal nine minutes from time couldn’t muster a comeback for the Donegal side, leaving them just a point above the relegation zone.

You can read Chris McNulty’s full match report from last night’s game here.

